Four Suspects Sought in Isla Vista Attack

Investigators were searching early Saturday for four suspects in a stabbing incident that occurred in Isla Vista overnight, according to UCSB police.

Deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded at 12:15 a.m. to the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive, and found that one person had been stabbed and another had been hit in the head with a bottle, said Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Subsequently investigation determined that there were four suspects — three males and a female — who were last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Del Playa.

The names and conditions of the victims were not available Saturday evening.

The stabbing victim suffered serious injuries, Hoover said, and both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department tip line or CrimeStoppers.

