Four Teams Draw Home Matches for CIF Volleyball Playoffs

Boys Volleyball

CIF boys volleyball takes over the town on Tuesday as four schools received home matches for the first round of the playoffs.

Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego and Laguna Blanca will kick off their division tournaments in their gyms while San Marcos, Cate and Providence hit the road.

In Division 1, Dos Pueblos (15-10), the Channel League's No. 1 seed after winning a coin-flip with co-champion Santa Barbara, will host Edison (15-12), an at-large team from the Sunset League.

Santa Barbara (17-10) takes on Redondo Union (20-12), the No. 3 team from the tough Bay League.

Bishop Diego (16-6), the champion of the Tri-Valley League, plays host to Viewpoint (14-7, Gold Coast No. 2) in a Division 3 playoff opener.

Laguna Blanca (20-3), the No. 2 seed in Division 5, plays the winner of a wild-card match between Pius X-St. Matthias and Bethel Baptist.

Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (14-8) is home for a Division 4 opener against either Pasadena Poly or Santa Ana Valley.

On the road Tuesday, San Marcos (9-9, Channel No. 3) is at Newbury Park (22-10) in Division 1; Cate (13-4, TVL No. 2) travels to Warren (22-6, San Gabriel Valley No. 2) in Division 3 and Providence (7-7, Condor No. 2) visits Pacific Lutheran (11-4, Mulholland No. 1) in Division 5.

The second round is Thursday, May 12.

