Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:10 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Four Teams Draw Home Matches for CIF Volleyball Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 6, 2016 | 1:28 p.m.

CIF boys volleyball takes over the town on Tuesday as four schools received home matches for the first round of the playoffs.

Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego and Laguna Blanca will kick off their division tournaments in their gyms while San Marcos, Cate and Providence hit the road.

In Division 1, Dos Pueblos (15-10), the Channel League's No. 1 seed after winning a coin-flip with co-champion Santa Barbara, will host Edison (15-12), an at-large team from the Sunset League.

Santa Barbara (17-10) takes on Redondo Union (20-12), the No. 3 team from the tough Bay League.

Bishop Diego (16-6), the champion of the Tri-Valley League, plays host to Viewpoint (14-7, Gold Coast No. 2) in a Division 3 playoff opener.

Laguna Blanca (20-3), the No. 2 seed in Division 5, plays the winner of a wild-card match between Pius X-St. Matthias and Bethel Baptist.

Los Padres League-champion Santa Ynez (14-8) is home for a Division 4 opener against either Pasadena Poly or Santa Ana Valley.

On the road Tuesday, San Marcos (9-9, Channel No. 3) is at Newbury Park (22-10) in Division 1; Cate (13-4, TVL No. 2) travels to Warren (22-6, San Gabriel Valley No. 2) in Division 3 and Providence (7-7, Condor No. 2) visits Pacific Lutheran (11-4, Mulholland No. 1) in Division 5.

The second round is Thursday, May 12.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 