4 Teens Arrested After Orcutt Homes Burglarized, Ransacked

Four teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with several burglaries in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At 12:20 p.m., the county Public Safety Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting several suspects had scaled a backyard residential fence near Union Valley Parkway and Highway 101.

Callers said the fleeing teens were carrying a flat screen television, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Several other witnesses reported seeing similar subjects associated with a white 4-door sedan that entered northbound Highway 101.

Santa Maria Substation deputies intercepted the car and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop at Nicholson Avenue and East Cypress Street in Santa Maria, Hoover said.

The four occupants were detained and subsequently arrested with the assistance of Santa Maria police officers.

The male juvenile suspects, ranging in age from 15 to 16 years, had burglarized and ransacked multiple residences, according to investigators.

One of the juveniles reportedly is affiliated with a gang, Hoover said.

A substantial amount of stolen property was recovered at the scene, and the vehicle was determined to have been stolen earlier in the day, Hoover added.

Approximately a half ounce of marijuana was also recovered in the vehicle with the help of sheriff’s canine Dougie, who is trained in narcotics detection.

The suspects were later booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on charges of burglary, vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, providing false names, have open containers of alcohol, and possession of stolen property.

Due to their ages, the names and photographs of the juveniles were not released.

