Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

4-Vehicle Santa Maria Crash Blamed on Unsafe Lane Change

Authorities briefly close down South Broadway after a collision that sends one person to the hospital

Four vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon on South Broadway between Battles Road and Enos Drive in Santa Maria.
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon on South Broadway between Battles Road and Enos Drive in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 10, 2015 | 4:06 p.m.

An unsafe lane change is being blamed for causing a four-vehicle accident that sent at least one person to the hospital Friday afternoon in Santa Maria.

A southbound vehicle on Broadway between Enos Drive and Battles Road attempted to change a lane shortly after 1:30 p.m., hitting another car, said Sgt. Russ Mengel of the Santa Maria Police Department.

The impact caused a car to spin across the center divider and into the northbound lanes, where it struck two other vehicles, Mengel said.

Santa Maria Fire Department and American Medical Response crews also responded to the scene. 

After the crash, three of the vehicles, a sedan and two pickups, sat with various levels of damage while awaiting the arrival of tow trucks. The fourth vehicle had minor damage and was driven away, Mengel said.

One person was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle accident on South Broadway in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Police said the northbound lanes of Broadway between Battles Road remained closed for more than an hour.

Vehicles travel at approximately 35 or 40 mph on that stretch of roadway. 

“It’s just a minor decision that can have substantial consequences,” Mengel said. 

Earlier, police had a report of a wrong-way driver near Betteravia Road, but that vehicle wasn’t involved in the collision, according to Mengel.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 