Track & Field

Four Westmont Athletes Earn NAIA Qualifying Marks

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 25, 2017 | 5:39 p.m.

The Westmont Track was abuzz with 571 athletes from 14 different colleges and universities on Saturday as the Warriors hosted the 2017 Westmont Collegiate Classic. The event marked the first opportunity this season for Westmont athletes to qualify for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships that will be held at the end of May in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Among those who posted qualification marks were Michael Oldach and Joseph Miller. Oldach finished first in the men's 1500 meters with provisional qualification time of 3:55.91. Miller placed fourth in the men's javelin with a throw of 55.42 meters, which was a provisional qualification distance.

Earning automatic qualification to nationals were Madison Herrera and Taryn Phipps. Herrera recorded a women's long jump mark of 5.77 meters (18-11.25) with a third-place finish. Phipps punched her ticket to Gulf Shores with a second-place finish in the women's 400 meters and a time of 56.79. Westmont alumna Elysia Mitchell, a 12-time All-American, won the event in a time of 55.35.

Though not posting qualifying times, several other Warriors won their events. Eric Wong placed first in the hammer throw with a distance of 44.39 meters (145-7). Kyle Fredrickson won the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase in a time of 9:53.58.

Kristen Germann placed first in the women's hammer with a throw of 42.61 meters (139-9). Kelly Collins won the women's 5,000 meters in a time of 18:04.92 while Emily Williams placed second with a time of 18:10.40.

Also finishing first was the women's 4 x 400 meter relay team of Kathryn Mohrhoff, Hope Geisinger, Emily Parks and Phipps. The quartet finished the event in a time of 4:02.18.

