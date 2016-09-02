Fourth Annual Feed the Funk Benefit Concert to Take Place This Month

The Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is hosting its fourth annual Feed the Funk Benefit Concert on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7 p.m. to close at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State Street, Santa Barbara. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



This year’s Feed the Funk will begin earlier and be more inclusive, welcoming all ages from 7-9 p.m. to enjoy dinner and teen entertainment. The Jewish Federation’s Teen Comedy Club will kick off the event to warm up the crowd, followed by the Cate School Advanced Jazz Combo, and the Notes for Notes© Jazz Villains.



From 9 p.m. to close, SOhO welcomes everyone 21 and older to hear top local funk music by the all-star Funk supergroup FUNKSTICATION. Headliner The New Vibe, returning for the third year in a row, is sure to get the crowd moving with a Prince tribute set.



In addition to dinner, comedy, and music, attendees will enjoy a silent auction featuring items and experiences from local businesses, restaurants, wineries, artisans, and more, as well as an instant wine cellar raffle including dozens of bottles worth up to $2,000.



Tickets are $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door: www.jewishsantabarbara.org/funk.



Feed the Funk is an annual Santa Barbara community outreach event that seeks to highlight the importance of music, community leadership, and service. Proceeds from this year’s Feed the Funk benefit concert will support local teen mentorship arts and music programs, including Notes for Notes®, a partner of our local Boys & Girls Clubs, the Jewish Federation’s Teen Comedy Club, and more.

Notes for Notes®, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing youth with free access to musical instruments, instruction, and recording studio environments so that music may become a profoundly positive experience in their lives.



"Notes for Notes® is thrilled to have the support of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. Their contribution will help Notes for Notes continue offering youth the opportunity to explore, create, and record music for free. I know this event also means a lot to our Notes for Notes members who will be performing at this year's Feed the Funk Benefit Concert. Thank you, JFGSB for choosing Notes for Notes as your event beneficiary we are truly grateful," said David Rojas, Program Director of Santa Barbara, Notes for Notes®.



The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara supports and provides social service programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue, and relief, while building community and encouraging leadership among young adults. No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion, or gender, the Federation’s programs are open to all.



Dinner not included in ticket price, reservations recommended. Call SOhO directly at (805) 962-7776.