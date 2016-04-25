Fourth Annual Santa Barbara Business Expo Aims to ‘Take Business to New Heights’

The Santa Barbara Business Expo, a one-day business networking and educational event to help local business owners launch and grow their businesses, will be held from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016, at The Fess Parker in Santa Barbara.

The conference and trade show will bring together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features keynote speakers, break-out sessions, business exhibitors and a rare, exclusive opportunity for business owners to discuss their specific business issues with an expert.

The SBBE includes opportunities to develop B2B working relationships, a special media room to create business videos, free services for business owners, a hiring platform for employment seekers and hiring businesses, a mastermind lunch and consumer samples.

Keynote speakers Cathy Alessandra, CEO of Alessandra Media Group LLC; Tracy Repchuk, international speaker and CEO of Innersurf Media; and Tonya Hofmann, CEO and founder of the National Public Speakers Association, will discuss management skills for operating a successful business and life, cutting-edge techniques to increase online impact to target customers and making money while making positive change in the world.

Representatives from Dale Carnegie Training; Michael Bayouth of Bayouth Productions; and Emily Solomon, CEO of Go-Content, will lead breakout sessions, which will cover insider tips on using key email etiquette to engage and keep target customers, developing leadership tools to produce great employee relationships and mastering marketing solutions.

Co-founders of Santa Barbara Business Network Gino and Sandy Goe are local business owners and entrepreneurs who understand the challenges in business that come with new tax laws, hiring regulations and the perpetual challenges of time management.

“We wanted to share what we’ve learned as business owners and felt a need to create this community to help all of us exceed our own potential, while improving Santa Barbara’s economy,” said Sandy Goe. “Each year we have a steering team of local business owners, an advisory board of expert leaders in various areas, who provide the latest information, proven success strategies and a network of support to help local Santa Barbara businesses rise above their competition.”

The theme for the 2016 Santa Barbara Business Expo is “Taking Your Business to New Heights” to grow the local business community while supporting the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Patient Services in Santa Barbara, which includes transportation, counseling, hair and makeup, among other much-needed services.

The 2016 SBBE emcee is Tony Cabrera, TV news anchor for KCOY-TV and FOX-11, who is also an avid supporter of the American Cancer Society.

Tickets for the event are $95 and include all these resources to help business owners connect with other businesses, learn from speakers and take away tips and tools that can immediately be put to work.

An exclusive ticket upgrade also includes access to a mastermind lunch with the event’s keynote speakers.

To purchase tickets and pre-register for the event, visit www.SantaBarbaraBusinessExpo.com.

More information can also be obtained on Facebook and LinkedIn or by contacting Sandy Goe at [email protected] or 805.452.3632.

To continue connecting throughout the year, visit the Business HUB Santa Barbara and be sure to subscribe.

— Sandy Goe is a co-founder of Santa Barbara Business Networks and Expo.