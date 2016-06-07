Peter Adam Wins Re-Election in Fourth District County Supervisor Race

Incumbent Peter Adam won re-election Tuesday night for the Fourth District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Based on early returns, Adam had 69.1 percent of the vote while his challenger, Eduardo “Eddie” Ozeta, had 30.3 percent, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, according to the county Elections Office.

The election pitted Adam, 52, a farmer, against Ozeta, 45, an eligibility worker in the county’s Social Services Department.

“I'm heartened the voters of the Fourth District saw through the nonsense peddled by my opponent,” Adam said Tuesday night.

He added he wasn't surprised by the wide gap between him and his challenger.

“I would have been disappointed had it not been this wide, frankly,” Adam added.

Adam and his brothers founded Adam Brothers Farming, Inc., and he surprised many when he won the seat from long-time supervisor Joni Gray four years ago for his first term.

He said he didn't expect to seek a second term, saying he wasn't sure whether he would wind up making everybody mad while holding his first political office.

In 2014, Adam wrote Measure M, which asked voters to force county leaders to maintain its parks, roads and facilities. The initiative failed but Adam continues to push for infrastructure maintenance funding on the board.

Ozeta, chapter president of Service Employees International Union Local 721, said he was spurred into running for office after his experience while trying to get equity and living wage adjustments for social workers and career employment specialists.

He has been critical of Adam as being a millionaire out of touch with regular residents and working families in the district.

Fourth District Supervisor Results 24.3 % reporting Votes % Peter Adam 9,621 69.1 % Eduardo Ozeta 4,225 30.3 %

The Fourth District includes Orcutt, southern Santa Maria, Lompoc and the outskirts of Los Alamos.

Since there are only two candidates in the race, the job will go to the top vote-getter in the primary election instead of requiring a run-off in November.

The new four-year term will begin in January, one of three seats up for grabs this year on the Board of Supervisors.

District Registered Voters Registered Democrats % of Total Voters Registered Republicans % of Total Votes Registered No Party Preference % of Total Votes County 201,865 86,180 42.7 58,577 29.0 47,770 23.7 First 43,971 22,150 50.4 9,577 21.8 10,138 23.0 Third 45,006 18,558 41.2 12,309 27.3 12,158 27.0 Fourth 38,067 11,956 31.4 16,008 42.0 8,275 21.7

