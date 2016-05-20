Fourth District Race Pits Incumbent Against County Employee

A first-term incumbent and a challenger who works for Santa Barbara County will face off in the June primary election in a bid to represent the Fourth District on the Board of Supervisors.

The election pits incumbent and farmer Peter Adam, 53, against Eduardo “Eddie” Ozeta, 45, an eligibility worker in the county’s Social Services Department.

Adam, who hails from a pioneering farming family, surprised some people when, as a political newcomer, he defeated long-time supervisor Joni Gray, to win the seat four years ago.

That’s now the goal of Ozeta, an Orcutt resident who has lived four years in Santa Barbara County after moving from the Los Angeles area.

The son of a pastor, Ozeta touts his “servant leadership."

Before moving to Santa Barbara County, he served eight years in the Marine Corps and worked four years as a staff assistant for former Congressman Matthew “Marty” Martinez.

Adam went to St. Joseph High School before attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo to earn a degree in crop science. He and his brothers founded Adam Brothers Farming, Inc.

Since January, Adam has wielded the gavel as board chairman, a position rotated annually among the five members.

Both men affiliate with the Republican party although the office of Board of Supervisors is non-partisan.

However, the two candidates differ beyond their similar political party, with Adam leaning toward a business approach and Ozeta approaching matters as a government employee and union leader.

The incumbent's signature mustache has become part of the campaign, with battling hashtags on social media as Adam touts “SupportTheStache” while Ozeta promotes “SmashTheStache.”

The Fourth District includes Orcutt, southern Santa Maria, Lompoc and the outskirts of Los Alamos.

Deferred Maintenance

In the coming four years, one of the top issues facing Santa Barbara County leaders remains a backlog of maintenance, an issue Adam highlighted during his early days on the job.

“This maintenance deal — it’s an issue that won’t go away now,” Adam said. “I think we’ve got it assigned to an attendance level that it needs to be, but it hasn’t arrived at the funding level that it needs to be.

“I think it’s so important that we do that. I’ve said the same thing over and over again but it’s true, so it bears repeating — we’re handing our kids just a tremendous bill, and they won’t be able to generate enough tax money,” he said.

Adam said county leaders need to make a commitment to maintain roads, parks and buildings.

“You have to protect those things,” he said, likening ongoing maintenance costs to the need to put brake pads on a vehicle.

“You don’t want to crash into something with your car. It’s just silly if you don’t put new brake pads on when you need them because otherwise, you could crash into something. You just cost yourself a lot of money and crashed the car,” Adam said.

In 2014, Measure M, written by Adam, asked voters whether to force county leaders to maintain its parks, roads and facilities, but the initiative failed.

Ozeta also cited infrastructure maintenance as a top issue facing the county.

“It’s common sense if it’s infrastructure,” he said. “I want to work on not just oil mopping a road.”

He added that he wants to work toward merging parks and other common areas of concern.

“I think infrastructure is really important when we pay attention to it as a whole, not as a micro level as far as just paying attention to certain streets that lead to certain businesses or certain homes,” Ozeta said. “I think you have to look at it globally.”

Ozeta said he supported Measure M — and Adam —in the past.

“I do see there’s a need for us to work on the infrastructure of the county, but when you sit in the seat that requires consensus and other board members, and to vote no on something that you actually championed, I think is very difficult for me to take,” he said.

Maintenance should have been part of the budget each year so it’s not up for debate, Ozeta added.

Ozeta also wants to see Santa Barbara County pursue grants to ease the county’s troubled traffic areas.

Another top issue facing the county is the new North County Jail, a 376-bed project many say is needed but comes with a $19 million price tag of ongoing operational costs in addition to the construction costs.

“The jail’s an important thing and I’m really torn on the jail. That’s not an easy decision,” Adam said. “As far as I’m concerned, the big gift from Santa Barbara County to the state is the operating funds of 19 million bucks a year.”

The project’s cost likely will exceed the current estimate, Adam said.

“That’s big money. That’s real money,” he said, adding that cost will be spread among 270,000 people since 36 percent of the population is on government aid.

Ozeta, who supports the North County Jail, said he would not have voted to send money back the state as the board majority, including Adam, did last fall, rejecting the plans to put a treatment and re-entry complex next to the jail and giving up $38.9 million.

Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, County Jail and crime in general are another area of concern, Ozeta said.

He also said he wants to talk to Sheriff Bill Brown about creating a reserve deputy program and community policing.

“I think another thing, too, is to fix the morale and integrity of the department,” Ozeta said

He said he wants to assist public safety agencies attract prime candidates by helping them apply for certain loans or help with moving costs due to the high cost of living.

“That was one of the issues with sheriff and fire,” Ozeta said. “Some of our firefighters, a majority of them, live outside the county, so it’s very difficult for them to get here in case of an emergency.”

Ozeta, chapter president of Service Employees International Union Local 721, said he was spurred into running for office after his experience while trying to get equity and living wage adjustments for social workers and career employment specialists.

To educate the supervisors about those jobs, board members were invited to shadow those employees.

He contends Adam asked if the union endorsed fracking, saying if it did support a controversial type of oil drilling, the employees would get their raises.

“Being mentored by a member of Congress and working in government in different agencies that I’ve worked in that’s inappropriate,” Ozeta said. “I was just there to educate him on the jobs and to invite him to our work sites to see what we do, especially the social workers. It’s really unsettling that someone like that would be sitting in the chair.”

If Ozeta wins the seat, he said, he would have to quit his job with the Social Services Department, something he considered before deciding in February to toss his his hat into the ring.

Ozeta calls himself a servant leader who focused on serving the public during his government jobs.

“I think the incumbent’s very disconnected. He says he’s pro-hard-working families, and I find a real disconnect between a millionaire when your median income in Orcutt is $65,000 to $70,00 so there’s a big fallacy with that. You can’t say you’re for hard-working families when you don’t even know how a hard-working family works.”

The challenger has received a number of endorsements, including SEIU 721, SEIU 620, SEIU California State Council, Santa Barbara County Firefighters union and the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Adam calls himself a fiscally responsible conservative, according to Ozeta, but increased his county staff salaries nearly 40 percent.

“I think that’s very inappropriate when he fights us on five percent, or anybody else,” Ozeta said.

Armed with a large chart showing the effects of pay raises, Adam said the Bureau of Labor Statistics show most people received raises of 15 percent over eight years.

“My competitor has gotten a 30-percent raise over the last eight years and he wants more,” Adam said.

When you monetize the difference between the salary increases, the amount adds up to the same total needed for the county’s $350 million in deferred maintenance, Adam said.

"If they kept everybody at 15 percent over the last five years instead of double or triple, we would have been able to do the deferred maintenance,” Adam said. “You don’t have to cut anybody, just don’t give them a raise.”

While Ozeta is critical of Adam as being a millionaire out of touch with regular residents of district, the incumbent shrugs off his challenger, beyond noting he entered the race just before the filing deadline.

Adam, known for speaking bluntly, is campaigning under the motto “Straight Talk. No Bull.”

He is endorsed by the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.

In his first term in office, Adam said he has been surprised at his interest in mental-health issues and the business problems plaguing the Behavioral Wellness Department.

“We’re having the same problems that many business do,” he said. “Those are things that I can help set up the circumstances to change.”

The department has been poorly run for decades, he said, adding fixes will take time.

“Good business, good management happens a little bit every day. It doesn’t just happen every day. It doesn’t happen with big giant idea and somebody comes in and changes everything all in in one big fell swoop and then everything’s OK.”

Adam said he views mental-health matters as a public safety issue since they require time and attention of sheriff’s deputies and firefighters among others, he added.

Current leader Alice Gleghorn is the right person for the job, he said, adding he fears the board’s recent decision to adopt Laura’s Law requirements for performance and reporting criteria will complicate efforts to fix the departments’s problems.

“There’s a lot of extra work that department’s going to have to go through to comply. I’m not sure whether that will turn out to be the distraction I’m afraid it is,” Adam said.

Among surprises as he joined, Adam said he was not used to the way government works slowly.

"We come back in three months, because that’s a fast turnaround time for anything” he said. “We want action here. I expect this to be done in 90 days. And out here in the field it’s like 90 minutes.”

But Ozeta maintains county government should not be viewed as a business.

“We bring in revenue and we provide services to the constituency,” Ozeta said. “I think if you have that mentality that you have to run like a business, well, do that with your own money. Don’t do that with the people’s money.”

Pensions

Regarding pensions and finding a solution to the large burden facing the county, Adam said, “I don’t know that there is one. Not everything can be fixed.”

Ozeta said he finds it odd when people criticized the county pension program.

“I’m sorry to say but we weren’t born into households that were fifth generational farms and my forefathers worked hard and gave me corporate welfare,” Ozeta said.

“To me it’s just one of those things where the pension’s there, I know there has to be some adjustments, maybe some caps put on for future employees coming into the county,” he added.

Since there are only two candidates in the race, the job will go to the top vote-getter in the primary election instead of requiring a run-off in November.

The new four-year term will begin in January, one of three seats up for grabs this year on the Board of Supervisors.

The First District seat, for the southern tip of the county plus Cuyama, also has two candidates vying for the job, while five people are seeking to represent the Third District, which includes Isla Vista, Santa Ynez Valley, edges of Lompoc Valley and Los Alamos.

