Parades, Fireworks and Family-Friendly Activities Mark July 4 in Santa Barbara County

Independence Day celebrated from Montecito to Goleta to the North County

Riders on a Fire Department ladder truck wave to the crowd on State Street. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Members of the Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team cool off the crowd on State Street. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Dancers adorned in red, white and blue make their way down State Street. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Vintage vehicles adorned with American flags make their way down State Street in Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Nicole Teasdale is dressed as the Statue of Liberty, and is accompanied by her 11-year-old golden retriever, Wendy. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Stars & Stripes are proudly waved at the Montecito parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hay rides were just part of the fun Wednesday during the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration at Stow House in Goleta. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A motorcycle decked out for the July 4 parade in Montecito. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Fireworks light up the sky along above Girsh Park in Goleta Wednesday night during the Fourth of July celebration. (Mike Eliason photo)

Uncle Sam found a fancy ride during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Sissy Taran and her family pose of a photo before the annual Montecito July 4 parade on Wednesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Fireworks light up the sky along the Santa Barbara waterfront Wednesday night during the Fourth of July celebration. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

With parades, fireworks and family friendly activities, people across Santa Barbara County celebrated the Fourth of July on Wednesday.

The stars and stripes were displayed proudly as residents came to San Ysidro Road in Montecito to enjoy the community's 23rd annual Fourth of July celebration at Manning Park.

Antique cars, a Montecito Fire Protection District truck, military vehicles and cyclists decked out in patriotic gear were just a few of the participants who rolled down the street during the parade.

Even though this was a Montecito parade, there were groups from all over Santa Barbara County included, such as the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, the Santa Barbara Equine Assistance and Evacuation Team, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team, and sheriff's employees, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California HOPE 805.

Families and their kids walked, biked or rode in wagons and strollers along the parade route that was less than half a mile long.

For Sissy Taran, a 26-year Montecito local, the parade is a family tradition. This year marked their 15th time participating.

“We have 19 people here — from my grandchildren age 2 to 16, and up to 83 years old,” Taran said. “We never miss this.”

The group’s theme centered around heroes, a choice of costume that honored first responders during the Thomas Fire and January debris flows.

“We are Montecito strong,” Taran said.

Hundreds of people showed up for the event armed with sunscreen and their dogs dressed in festive costumes.

Montecito resident Nicole Teasdale appeared in the parade dressed as the Statue of Liberty, and was accompanied by her 11-year-old golden retriever, Wendy.

She paired her teal dress with a handmade crown embroidered with seashells and held her torch high along the parade course.

“This is a California Solstice-type Statue of Liberty, and it’s inspired by my love of Santa Barbara and our country,” Teasdale said of her outfit. “I was in the very first parade, and I have been doing the Statue of Liberty in different forms ever since.”

The climbing temperatures could not dull the excitement of spectators waving their miniature American flags when they saw a new participating group or vehicle pass by.

At the Montecito Fire Protection District, the day kicked off with a 7:30 a.m. community pancake breakfast.

Attendees gathered at Lower Manning Park following the afternoon parade, where food, music, live entertainment and holiday fun continued.

The gathering was hosted by the Montecito Association, a local nonprofit organization.

Elsewhere, many families gathered at Stow House in Goleta on Wednesday to celebrate the holiday.

The event offered a display of vintage cars, classic farm machines, pony rides, face painting, live music, food, beverages, tractor rides to the edge of Lake Los Carneros and games.

“The popsicles are a plus,” said Y-Quyen Rosenberger, who was born and raised in Goleta.

She attended the event with her children and friend, Lizzie Wilding, a 3-year Goleta local, who was also with her family.

“It’s a great community event, and we love the fun activities for the kids, as well as the music and drinks for adults,” said Wilding, adding that Wednesday marked her third Fourth of July Stow House event. “It’s fun for all ages and always mellow and easy to get to.”

Both Goleta residents had plans later in the evening to head to Girsh Park, where the festivities ended with the annual fireworks show hosted by the Rotary Club.

There also were July 4 activities in downtown Santa Barbara, including the annual patriotic parade down State Street, and plenty of revelry along the city's waterfront.

Stearns Wharf and the harbor were bustling with people, most of whom stayed for the fireworks show that was launched from West Beach.

Solvang staged its annual Independence Day parade, which was followed by a fireworks show at Mission Santa Ines.

There also were fireworks shows at Lompoc High School Huyck Stadium and at Sierra Vista Park in Santa Maria.

