Fourth of July Festivities Planned Throughout Santa Barbara County

With the Fourth of July rapidly approaching, Santa Barbara County is preparing to celebrate our nation's birthday.

From north to south, there will be parades, festivals, music, food and fireworks on Monday.

Santa Barbara

At noon, the festivities will start at West Beach along the waterfront. The music, performed by Tequila Mockingbird, will be on Stearns Wharf, which will have food vendors, local shops, and face painting.

A musical variety show featuring local musicians will be hosted by John Palminteri.

The annual Spirit of '76 parade will start at 1 p.m., at Micheltorena Street and proceeding down State Street to Cota Street.

More than 175 agencies will be represented in the parade.

For more information about the parade, visit www.spiritof76sb.org.

At 5 p.m., the West Coast Symphony Orchestra will perform at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens; the performance is sponsored by the Cielo Foundation for the Performing Arts. For more info, visit cieloperformingarts.org.

At 9 p.m., there will be fireworks and music at West Beach, as well as the return of a radio simulcast, courtesy of 92.9 KJEE.

Waterfront parking will be available on the Fourth, with parking on Stearns Wharf closing from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For those looking for an early start, the celebration gets underway on Sunday with the 3rd annual "These Colors Don't Run" event.

The event, which is put on by Mission Tattoo, is from 12 noon to 10 p.m. will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Building; all proceeds will go to local veterans and their families, according to Mission Tattoo.

For all the details, visit www.thesecolorsdontrunsb.com.

Goleta

The Goleta Valley Historical Society will host the 42nd annual Old Fashioned 4th of July at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, according to Dacia Harwod, who is in charge of events and marketing for the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Admission for adults is $7, and children will get in for free; a $5 "fun pass" will be available for purchase for kids, which will include temporary face tattoos, face painting, carnival-style games, hay rides and more.

In terms of food and refreshment, barbecue from County Catering will be served, Stow House will be providing lemonade, and Hollister Brewing Company will supply the beers, Harwood said.

Some of the activities Old Fashioned Fourth of July will have will be pony rides, classic cars, an old engine show, various games, and live music.

The musical guests will be local bluegrass bands Salt Martians and Devil's Box, along with country music by The Rawhides, according to Harwood.

The Goleta Rotary Club will host the 19th annual firework festival at Girsh Park in Goleta.

The tickets are $8 for the event, but children 12 and under get in free.

The gates open at 5 p.m., with games and activities closing at 8 p.m.; the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Activities at Girsh Park include bounce houses, face painting, a pie eating contest, and other carnival-style games.

A raffle will be held at Girsh Park with a $5 buy-in; some of the prizes include $1000 cash, $500 Fuel Depot Gas card, a $300 Amazon gift card, and 1 year of car washes at Fairview Car Wash.

Santa Maria

In Santa Maria, the Independence Day celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. with the Star Spangled Carnival at Pioneer Valley High School.

The carnival, which will be held at Panther's Stadium, will include games, live music, bounce houses, food and vendors, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Parking will be available at 3 p.m. for $5; event goers are barred from bringing any alcohol, tobacco, or fireworks, van de Kamp said.

For more info, visit Santa Maria's website.

Solvang

In Solvang, a free concert will be held at 10 a.m. at the Solvang Park Gazebo performed by the Valley Wind Ensemble, according Tracey Farhad, executive director for the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau.

The Independence Day Parade, put on by the Solvang Breakfast Rotary Club, will start at 11 am, the theme of which is "Valley life and liberty."

From noon to 2 p.m., there will be a barbecue and free concert by the T-Bone Ramblers at Solvang Park; the barbecue will be serving hotdogs, hamburgers, and linguica, with chips and soda for $5 to $7.

The 22nd annual Solvang Independence Day Festival and Fireworks show starts at 2 p.m. at the Old Mission Santa Ines, which is sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley, according to Farhad.

Admission for adults is $10 and free for children 7 and under; active military and their families will get in free, with their military ID's.

The festival will include a wine and beer garden and food booths; kids activities will include bounce castles and face painting.

At 2 p.m., the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and the Jamboree Band will perform at the Old Mission Santa Ines.

At 5 p.m. at the Old Mission, there will be a performance by six Teen Star finalists: Jillian Garnett, Kaitlyn Chui, Daniel Geiger, and Rachel and Jericho Guron.

Fireworks at the Old Mission will start at 9 p.m., according to Farhad.

Lompoc

In Lompoc, there will be a bike parade, which starts at the Veteran's Memorial Building Patio and ends at Centennial Park, where there will be patriotic music and refreshments sold by the Sons of the American Legion.

Active military and their families will receive a complimentary lunch (with military ID).

Prior to the bike parade, from 10:45 to 11:15, there will be a bike decorating workshop at Lompoc's Veteran's Memorial Building Patio.

Starting at 5 p.m. at Lompoc High School, festivities and a firework show will be at Huyck Stadium.

Pre sale tickets for the event are $2 for children 12 and under and $4 for everyone 13 and up; after July 3rd, the prices for children go to $5 and the tickets for 13 and up are $7.

The ticket fee covers activities for kids, as well as music and games; food, drinks, and novelties will be available for purchase.

