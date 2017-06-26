Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:35 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fourth of July Festivities Include Fireworks, Parades & Barbecues Throughout Santa Barbara County

There will be fireworks shows in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Solvang on July 4

Santa Barbara will again offer a fireworks show on West Beach and other festivities for the Fourth of July.
Santa Barbara will again offer a fireworks show on West Beach and other festivities for the Fourth of July.  (Fritz Olenberger file photo)
By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | June 26, 2017 | 1:41 p.m.

Fireworks shows, parades and community events are planned all over Santa Barbara County for the Fourth of July, which falls on a Tuesday this year.

Santa Barbara will be having its yearly beachfront celebration along West Beach and on Stearns Wharf all day beginning at 11 a.m. with food vendors, face painting, and live music.  

The night will end with a 20-minute fireworks show, funded by the city Waterfront Department, launched from West Beach starting around 9 p.m. The show and music will be simulcast on local radio station KjEE 92.9 FM. 

“Fourth of July is really a time when so many great community organizations put on special events for all ages and we’re happy to support them by spreading the word,” said Dominique Samario, a Waterfront Department spokeswoman.  

“We love this event because it brings so many residents and visitors to the beach in a really peaceful and celebratory way.”

Santa Barbara City College will host a family-friendly Fourth of July fireworks viewing at the West Campus Great Meadow and the East Campus Winslow Maxwell Overlook. People are invited to bring lawn chairs and food, but no alcohol, and asked to park in the West Campus parking structure. Parking costs $10 and supports SBCC Athletics.

Food trucks will be at the viewing sites from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At the Santa Barbara Mission, there will be a special Fourth of July Art Show with more than 80 artisans. Admission and parking is free for the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4. 

The 54th Annual 4th of July Parade is expected to have more than 175 agencies participating this year. It starts at 1 p.m. and heads down State Street, beginning at Micheltorena Street and ending at Cota Street. The event is coordinated by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Also on July 4, there is the free concert by the West Coast Symphony Orchestra at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, at 1110 Anacapa St., at 5 p.m. The concert is under the direction of Christopher Story VI and Dr. Michael Shasberger. 

On the weekend before the Fourth of July, These Colors Don’t Run will host a military car show, silent auction and car show at the Veterans’ Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. The event is July 2 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and benefits will go to local volunteer-run veterans groups. 

Goleta

The Goleta Fireworks Festival will be taking place at Girsh Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4. There will be music and games including a water balloon toss, sack races, and a hula-hoop contest. 

The Goleta Valley Historical Society is hosting an Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Rancho La Patera & Stow House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4 with live music, classic cars, hayrides, pony rides, tours and more. Tickets are free for children and $7 for adults. 

Entertainment will include music by local bluegrass band Honeysuckle Possums, rock and roll band Nombres, and country band the Rawhides. 

Food will be available including barbecue from Country Catering, ice cream, lemonade, and Hollister Brewing Company beer. 

Carpinteria

In Carpinteria, there will be an Independence Day Community BBQ hosted by Carpinteria Lions Club from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4.  

Montecito

The Montecito Association is throwing the 22nd Village Fourth of July Celebration, with a pancake breakfast, parade and entertainment throughout the day. 

The pancake breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Firehouse No. 1, at 595 San Ysidro Rd. The parade, at 11:30 a.m., will march from Upper Manning Park to Lower Manning Park, where there will be food, activities and live entertainment through 2 p.m. 

Lompoc

Lompoc’s Annual 4th of July Spectacular Fireworks Show will take place at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium, and the grounds open at 5 p.m. where there will be live music, face painting, carnival games with prizes, and snacks. 

Tickets are on sale at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets cost $2 for kids 12 and under, and $5 for adults, tickets purchased on the day of she show will be $5 for kids 12 and under, and $8 for adults.

Solvang 

Solvang's July 4 events include the Independence Day Parade, barbecue, free concerts and a fireworks show. 

First up will be a free concert at Solvang Park by the Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble, starting at 10 a.m. 

The parade, presented by the Solvang Breakfast Rotary Club, will roll, canter, step and stroll from Old Mission Santa Ines, west along Mission Drive/State Route 246, south on Fourth Place, and east along Copenhagen Drive and back to the mission.

This year's parade theme is "American Heroes" and the Grand Marshal is Jim Kunkle, Sr., a World War II pilot who is a member of the Legion of Honor and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and Air Medal of Honor. 

There will be a barbecue at Solvang Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with live music by the T-Bone Ramblers. 

The Solvang Independence Day Festival, sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley, starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Old Mission Santa Ines. There will be food booths, beer and wine garden, kids activities and live entertainment. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children under 7, active duty military and their dependents with ID, organizers said. Proceeds benefit local charities and tickets can be purchased in advance, at Solvang Friendship House, at 880 Friendship Lane, or Hometown Insurance, 186 W Highway 246, or at the gate. 

The Solvang fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at the mission, at 1760 Mission Dr. 

Santa Maria 

There will be a fireworks show and street festival July 4 at 6 p.m. near Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Dr.

The event will feature a free outdoor concert with local band, Nothing But Trouble! 

Picnicking is permitted, but no barbecuing, tailgating, glass containers, or tent canopies will be allowed. Refreshments will be for sale from local food trucks, and there will be a beer garden.

The Community Fireworks Show, supported by donations from local sponsors, will start at 9 p.m. and no personal fireworks are allowed, the city said.

Parking on Panther Drive will open at 5:30 p.m. for a cost of $5 per vehicle. General parking will enter from the Main Street entrance to Panther Drive, and parking for persons with disabilities will be accessible from the Donovan Road/Suey Road Crossing entrance to Panther Drive. 

