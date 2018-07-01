Fireworks, Food, Fun, Parades and Music Ready to Burst Fourth for Independence Day

With plenty of patriotic spirit, Santa Barbara County is all set for a midweek holiday blowout

Independence Day falls on Wednesday this year, meaning there is plenty of fun around Santa Barbara County for a midweek pick-me-up.

This year’s Fourth of July events offer an array of entertainment options to celebrate America’s 242nd birthday — from family activities and daytime parades to food and fireworks shows.

All events take place Wednesday.

South Coast

» Santa Barbara Waterfront: The City of Santa Barbara will present its all-day Fourth of July festival along the waterfront. Working with its nonprofit partners, local musicians will perform patriotic music on the West Beach stage, and food vendors will be set up along West Cabrillo Boulevard from State to Castillo streets from noon to 9 p.m.

Stearns Wharf will feature a music lineup and family activities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fireworks will launch from West Beach at about 9 p.m., and visitors are encouraged to arrive early. Garden State Fireworks is putting on the 20-minute display of fireworks.

» Santa Barbara City College: Santa Barbara City College will hold a family-friendly Fourth of July celebration at its main campus, 721 Cliff Drive. The fun starts at 4 p.m. at the Great Meadow on West Campus and the Winslow Maxwell Overlook on East Campus.

Food trucks from Romanti-Ezer, Fernando’s Churros and Pacific Café will serve up dishes from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors are welcome to bring food, but are advised that no alcohol beverages are allowed on campus or in the parking lots. Campus rules regarding alcohol and smoking will be enforced.

Live music by local band Derinkuyu will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

The $10 parking fee at the West Campus structure supports SBCC Athletics.

» Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613: The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 will hold a community event offering face-painting, crafts and games for children, along with Bingo, a raffle and music for adults. The gathering runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the lodge, 50 N. Kellogg Ave. A silent and live auction will be offered throughout the day, and the raffle drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Grove.

Baked goods, hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecued chicken will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a nominal fee.

This year’s event is held in conjunction with other Elks Lodges around the country, according to organizers.

» Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation: For the 55th year, the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is sponsoring the annual Fourth of July Parade and free Courthouse Sunken Garden Concert. The parade begins at 1 p.m., starting at Micheltorena and State streets in Santa Barbara, and traveling down State to Cota streets.

More than 175 organizations are expected to participate in the parade, which features military color guards, fire and law enforcement agencies, marching bands, dance groups, military vehicles and vintage cars decked out in red, white and blue.

Starting at 5 p.m., PCVF will host a free concert at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St.

» Goleta: Enjoy a day with the family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road. The gathering offers activities and entertainment for kids, including live music by bands, classic cars on display, hay rides, pony rides and an old engine show.

Put on by the Rotary Clubs of Goleta, the annual fireworks festival at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, starts at 9 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and activities include a rock climbing wall, water balloon toss, hula hoop contest, face-painting, carnival games and live music.

» Montecito: Morning festivities kick off with a 7:30 a.m. with a community pancake breakfast at the Montecito Fire Protection District, 595 San Ysidro Road. Montecito’s annual Fourth of July parade starts at 11:30 a.m. at Upper Manning Park, 449 San Ysidro Road, and ends at Lower Manning Park. After the parade, attendees can make their way to the post-procession area from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Lower Manning Park, and enjoy food, activities and live entertainment. The Montecito Association hosts the Independence Day procession.

North County

» Santa Maria Fireworks Show and Street Festival: The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. will hold a Fourth of July ceremony with a fireworks show and street festival starting at 6 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive. The festival features arts and crafts, bounce houses and outdoor games. Live music from the Molly Ringwald Project takes place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

» Lompoc Fireworks Show: The fireworks show, hosted by the City of Lompoc’s Recreation Division, will take place “at dusk” at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave. The fun begins when gates open at 5 p.m., and there will be games, prizes, food and beverages. Pets, glass containers, ice chests, smoking or alcohol are not allowed.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Pre-sale tickets are $2 for children age 12 and younger, and $5 for adults. Tickets purchased at the event on Wednesday are $5 for children age 12 and younger, and $8 for adults.

» Solvang Celebrates Independence Day: A free concert by the Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble will kick off at 10 a.m. at Solvang Park, at Mission Drive and First Street. At 11 a.m., the Independence Day parade assembles at the Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive, and heads west along Mission Drive (Highway 246), turns south on Fourth Place, then east along Copenhagen Drive and back to the mission. This year’s parade theme is “Our Exceptional Country.”

Enjoy a barbecue sponsored by Solvang Rotary Club, featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, linguiça and all the fixings; plus a free concert by the T-Bone Ramblers from noon to 2 p.m. at Solvang Park.

The 24th annual Solvang Independence Day Festival and Fireworks Show takes place from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at the Old Mission Santa Inés, and live entertainment starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults adult, and free for children age 7 and younger, as well as free for active-duty military and their dependents with a valid ID.

The fireworks show kicks off at 9 p.m. in the fields of the Old Mission Santa Inés.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.