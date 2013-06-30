Sky’s the Limit for Fourth of July Fireworks Shows, All Over Santa Barbara County

Pyrotechnics to cap off a day of parades, concerts, festivals, family fun and — of course — food

Santa Barbara County is literally bursting with things to do to celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday.

Goleta

» The 39th Annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July will be held at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This family-fun event will include museum tours, all-day live music, kid-friendly games, great barbecue, classic cars and more. Cost is $6; children under 12 are free.

» Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 is hosting a family-fun fair that will include music, pony rides, bingo, a children’s craft area and more. Activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

» The Rotary Clubs of Goleta Fireworks Festival takes place at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road behind Camino Real Marketplace. The Rotary Clubs of Goleta are hosting the 16th annual festival, which starts at 4 p.m. Before the fireworks show, there will be entertainment, kid-friendly games and great food.

Tickets are $6 each, with children under 12 free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Lompoc

» Lompoc’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show will take place at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Jump Drive will provide live music as spectators enjoy games and great food.

Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children until July 2 at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., and Lompoc Community Bank, 705 W. Central Ave. Tickets will be available at the gate for $6 for adults and $4 for children.

Montecito

The Village Fourth Parade will take place in Montecito, starting at Upper Manning Park on San Ysidro Road and traveling to Lower Manning Park. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. with festivities following at Lower Manning Park.

The San Ysidro Firehouse is holding a pancake breakfast at 7:30am. Tickets available at the door. For more information, call 805-969-2026

Santa Barbara

» The Fourth of July Old Mission Art Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St. More than 45 local artists will be featured. From water color paintings to jewelry, sculptures to pottery, many art pieces will be on display in the garden setting.

» Washington on the Plaza, an exciting new musical drama of first reading of the Declaration of Independence, will be performed at De la Guerra Plaza from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. This family-friendly production includes a high-energy sing-a-long to American ballads, and children are encouraged to participate.

» The Spirit of ‘76 Foundation is putting on the 51st Annual Fourth of July Parade in Santa Barbara. Starting at 1 p.m., the parade will begin at Micheltorena Street and travel down State State. The parade is fun for the whole family. Get there early to find a great spot to watch the festivities.

» The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its sixth annual Fourth of July Carnival in the Rescue Mission’s parking lot, 535 E. Yanonali St. From 2 to 5 p.m., a barbecue dinner will be served to homeless guests as they enjoy carnival games and music.

» The Spirit of ‘76 Foundation will present an Independence Day Concert at 4 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St. This classical concert will commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

» The West Coast Symphony Orchestra will perform American Salute — A Fourth of July Musical Celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Sunken Garden. The early performance will present American favorites and allow time for spectators to walk to the fireworks show at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

» The City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara SPARKLE are hosting a free fireworks display at West Beach. Festivities begin at noon, and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Santa Maria

» The Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., is presenting the free Fourth of July Community Fireworks Celebration. Gates open at 3 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a free classic oldies concert by Hot Rods, and the fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Solvang

» The Solvang Fourth of July Parade will begin 11 a.m. at Mission Drive, turns on Fourth Street, and then continues to Copenhagen Drive. Festivities follow at Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive, where the fireworks show will be taking place when the sun sets.

— Noozhawk intern Karina Evans can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.