Fourth Person Dies After Two-Vehicle Crash in Santa Maria

A fourth person involved in a fatal crash in Santa Maria late Friday night has died, police Sgt. Duane Schneider said this week as officers also released the names of those killed.

Leonicelle Abaigar, 47, from Texas, and Necitas Santa Maria, 52, from Washington have been identified as the two adults killed in the crash at the intersection of Blosser and Stowell roads.

A 13-year-old girl, Andrea Abaigar of Texas, also was killed. She reportedly is the daughter of victim Leonicille Abaigar.

They reportedly were visiting Santa Maria for a family reunion and had just arrived in town, Schneider said.

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Blosser and Stowell roads.

A bit earlier, a Santa Maria police officer observed a Toyota Tundra pickup driving recklessly west on Stowell Road from the JC Penney parking lot near Stowell Road and South Broadway.

A short time later, the officer reported a crash involving the Toyota pickup truck and a Cadillac Escalade.

The three people in the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene of what police said was a high-speed violent impact involving the Toyota.

The Toyota’s driver, identified as Jesse Angel Plata Jr. 27, of Arroyo Grande, was taken by medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but died a few hours later.

One other person, the Escalade's driver, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and Santa Maria police are requesting anyone who might have seen the collision to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, x 2297.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.