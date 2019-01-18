Fourth-Quarter Mistakes Cost Carpinteria at Nordhoff

Boys Basketball

Breakdowns on defense and turnovers in the fourth quarter cost Carpinteria in a 52-46 loss at Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Friday night in Ojai.

"We really struggled in the first and fourth quarters defensively," said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam. "We did not do a good job of staying in front of the ball or rotating to help defensively."

The Warriors fell behind 19-15 in the first quarter but came back and went up by three in the second quarter. Nordhoff caught up and tied the score at 28 at halftime.

Carpinteria took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter before the mistakes got the best of the Warriors, who fell to 4-2 in league.