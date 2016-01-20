Fourth-Quarter Run Pushes Hancock Women to Victory

College Basketball

Trailing 39-37 to start the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs tied it on a jumper from sophomore forward Michaila Miller. Freshman guard Syenna Ramirez drained a three-pointer to give Hancock its first lead at 42-39 since Ramirez drained a three early in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead 3-2. Kelly McClain scored back-to-back buckets on Hancock possessions and freshman guard Janessa Hernandez hit her career-high third three-point bucket of the game to give Hancock a 49-39 lead with about four minutes to play.Hancock outscored the Brahmas 16-7 in the final quarter to earn the victory.Ramirez led the Bulldogs with 17 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists. The St. Joseph High School graduate hit six of 14 shots from the field, including three of six from three-point territory.Hernandez, a Pioneer Valley High School graduate, scored a career-high 11 points. The freshman made four of 11 overall, including three of eight from beyond the arc.

A 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter pushed the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team to a 53-46 come-from-behind win over visiting L.A. Pierce on Wednesday evening in Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Hancock improved to 3-2 in Western State conference play and 14-6 overall. L.A. Pierce fell to 0-4 in conference and 2-13 for the season.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >