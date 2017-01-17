Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Fourth-Ranked Dos Pueblos Girls Face Toughest Week of Games

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 17, 2017 | 3:19 p.m.

It's a big week of games for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team.

The Chargers, 16-1 and ranked fourth in CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA, play last year's Channel League co-champions and Division 1AA schools Ventura and Santa Barbara on Tuesday and Thursday. 

DP is at Ventura on Tuesday night. The Cougars are ranked 8th in the latest 1AA poll. On Thursday, Santa Barbara comes to Sovine Gym. That showdown will feature two of the top guards in the area, Camila Casanueva of the Chargers and Cassandra Gordon of the Dons.

CIF GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Local teams in bold

DIVISION 2AA

1 Rosary

2 Rowland

3 Camarillo

4 Dos Pueblos

5 Walnut

6 Los Altos

7 Tustin

8 Santa Margarita

9 Twentynine Palms

T10 Arroyo Valley, Downey

12 Temescal Canyon

13 Jserra

14 St. Monica Catholic

15 Arroyo Grande

T16 University, St. Joseph/Lakewood 

DIVISION 2A

1  Righetti

2  Aliso Niguel

3  Cabrillo/Lompoc

4  Lompoc

5  Glendale

6  Warren

7  Covina

8  Notre Dame Academy

9  Marlborough

10  Leuzinger

T11 Dana Hills, Ayala

13  Segerstrom

14  Burbank

15  Lawndale

16  South Pasadena

DIVISION 4A

1  Knight

2  Foothill Technology

3  Pomona

4  Beverly Hills

5  Sage Hill

6  Aquinas

7  Holy Martyrs

8  San Marino

9  Providence/Burbank

10  Alhambra

11  Pioneer

12  Pacific

T13 Big Bear, Santa Ynez

15 Santa Clara

16 San Marcos

DIVISION 5A

1  Bell-Jeff

2  Sherman Indian

3  Silver Valley

4  Chadwick

5  Mary Star of the Sea

6  Trinity Classical

7  Desert Christian Academy

8  San Jacinto Valley Academy

9  Boron

10  Riverside Prep

11  Ontario Christian

12  Le Lycee

13  Carpinteria

14  Connelly

15  Arrowhead Christian

16  Fillmore 

