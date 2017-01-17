Fourth-Ranked Dos Pueblos Girls Face Toughest Week of Games

It's a big week of games for the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team.
The Chargers, 16-1 and ranked fourth in CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA, play last year's Channel League co-champions and Division 1AA schools Ventura and Santa Barbara on Tuesday and Thursday.
DP is at Ventura on Tuesday night. The Cougars are ranked 8th in the latest 1AA poll. On Thursday, Santa Barbara comes to Sovine Gym. That showdown will feature two of the top guards in the area, Camila Casanueva of the Chargers and Cassandra Gordon of the Dons.
CIF GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Local teams in bold
DIVISION 2AA
1 Rosary
2 Rowland
3 Camarillo
4 Dos Pueblos
5 Walnut
6 Los Altos
7 Tustin
8 Santa Margarita
9 Twentynine Palms
T10 Arroyo Valley, Downey
12 Temescal Canyon
13 Jserra
14 St. Monica Catholic
15 Arroyo Grande
T16 University, St. Joseph/Lakewood
DIVISION 2A
1 Righetti
2 Aliso Niguel
3 Cabrillo/Lompoc
4 Lompoc
5 Glendale
6 Warren
7 Covina
8 Notre Dame Academy
9 Marlborough
10 Leuzinger
T11 Dana Hills, Ayala
13 Segerstrom
14 Burbank
15 Lawndale
16 South Pasadena
DIVISION 4A
1 Knight
2 Foothill Technology
3 Pomona
4 Beverly Hills
5 Sage Hill
6 Aquinas
7 Holy Martyrs
8 San Marino
9 Providence/Burbank
10 Alhambra
11 Pioneer
12 Pacific
T13 Big Bear, Santa Ynez
15 Santa Clara
16 San Marcos
DIVISION 5A
1 Bell-Jeff
2 Sherman Indian
3 Silver Valley
4 Chadwick
5 Mary Star of the Sea
6 Trinity Classical
7 Desert Christian Academy
8 San Jacinto Valley Academy
9 Boron
10 Riverside Prep
11 Ontario Christian
12 Le Lycee
13 Carpinteria
14 Connelly
15 Arrowhead Christian
16 Fillmore