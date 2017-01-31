Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:09 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Fourth-Ranked Dos Pueblos Girls Have Big Home Game Against Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2017 | 11:12 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team has been holding steady at the No. 4 spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA rankings.

The Chargers (19-3, 3-2) face a difficult challenge on Friday night, taking on Ventura in a Channel League game. Ventura is ranked No. 8 in Division 1AA and is on the CIF Watch List to play in the Open Division for the playoffs. On Monday, DP travels to rival Santa Barbara High.

Righetti (18-3, 10-0 in Pac 8), which has been playing without injured star Danita Estorga, keeps winning games and remains the top-ranked team in Division 2A.

GIRLS BASKETBALL POLLS

DIVISION 2AA

1 Rosary

2 Camarillo

3 Rowland

4 Dos Pueblos

T5 Walnut

T5 Los Altos

7 Arroyo Valley

8 Santa Margarita

T9 Downey

T9 Tustin

11 Temescal Canyon

12 Twentynine Palms

13 St. Monica Catholic

14 Jserra

15 Arroyo Grande

16 Ribet Academy

DIVISION 2A

1  Righetti

2  Aliso Niguel

3  Cabrillo/Lompoc

4  Lompoc

5  Covina

6  Glendale

7  Warren

8  Marlborough

9  Notre Dame Academy

10  Burbank

11  Dana Hills

12  Torrance

13  Lawndale

14  Segerstrom

15  Leuzinger

T16 Ayala

T16 Rio Mesa

DIVISION 4A

1  Foothill Technology

2  Knight

3  Pomona

4  Beverly Hills

5  Sage Hill

6  Aquinas

7  Holy Martyrs

8  San Marino

9  Pacific

10  Providence/Burbank

T11 Big Bear

T11 Santa Ynez

13  Pioneer

14  Templeton

15  Santa Clara

16  CAMS 

