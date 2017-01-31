Fourth-Ranked Dos Pueblos Girls Have Big Home Game Against Ventura

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team has been holding steady at the No. 4 spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA rankings.
The Chargers (19-3, 3-2) face a difficult challenge on Friday night, taking on Ventura in a Channel League game. Ventura is ranked No. 8 in Division 1AA and is on the CIF Watch List to play in the Open Division for the playoffs. On Monday, DP travels to rival Santa Barbara High.
Righetti (18-3, 10-0 in Pac 8), which has been playing without injured star Danita Estorga, keeps winning games and remains the top-ranked team in Division 2A.
GIRLS BASKETBALL POLLS
DIVISION 2AA
1 Rosary
2 Camarillo
3 Rowland
4 Dos Pueblos
T5 Walnut
T5 Los Altos
7 Arroyo Valley
8 Santa Margarita
T9 Downey
T9 Tustin
11 Temescal Canyon
12 Twentynine Palms
13 St. Monica Catholic
14 Jserra
15 Arroyo Grande
16 Ribet Academy
DIVISION 2A
1 Righetti
2 Aliso Niguel
3 Cabrillo/Lompoc
4 Lompoc
5 Covina
6 Glendale
7 Warren
8 Marlborough
9 Notre Dame Academy
10 Burbank
11 Dana Hills
12 Torrance
13 Lawndale
14 Segerstrom
15 Leuzinger
T16 Ayala
T16 Rio Mesa
DIVISION 4A
1 Foothill Technology
2 Knight
3 Pomona
4 Beverly Hills
5 Sage Hill
6 Aquinas
7 Holy Martyrs
8 San Marino
9 Pacific
10 Providence/Burbank
T11 Big Bear
T11 Santa Ynez
13 Pioneer
14 Templeton
15 Santa Clara
16 CAMS