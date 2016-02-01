Fourth-Ranked Royals Roll to 21st Win

Water Polo

JJ Stryker and Arija Walsh each scored three goals, leading San Marcos to a 13-2 rout over Ventura in a Channel League girls water polo match on Monday.

It was 21st win of the season for the Royals, the No. 4-ranked team in CIF Division 1. They are 5-0 in Channel League.

Erin Magoun had one goal and two steals and goalie frustrated the Cougars with 16 blocks and one assist.

San Marcos heads to Orange County on Thursday to compete in the Southern California Championships.

