Santa Barbara County Local Fest in Lompoc a Homegrown Hit

Fourth annual event celebrates the area's music, arts, food, beer and more

The fourth annual Santa Barbara County Local Fest heralded homegrown music, arts, crafts, food and more in Lompoc on Saturday.

The event at Ken Adam Park near Allan Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley Center was organized by the Village Farmers Market Association.

Lompoc-based Cellar Roots opened the festival, performing on a stage tucked among oak trees. Multiple other performances occurred during the day.

Nearby arts and crafts booths sold various handmade items, including jewelry, candles and more.

Local beers and wines also were available at the site.

A bounce house and petting zoo with goats, rabbits, poultry and other critters attracted the youngest visitors.

Organizer Joel Marshall, executive director of the Village Farmers Market Association, noted that this is the fourth year for the Local Fest.

“We’ve kinda got it down,” he said, adding the organizers still remain ready to adapt as needed.

This year’s event features more vendors than the earlier festivals, he added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with