Fourth Suspect Arrested After Home Invasion Robbery in Lompoc

Noozhawk note: The previous version of this story had photographs with Brandon Robert Morrison identified as Leonard Adrian Torrez, and vice versa. The corrected version is below.

The fourth man sought in connection with a home invasion robbery last month in Lompoc was arrested Tuesday.

Lompoc police said the suspects went to a residence in the 100 block of North Z Street in Lompoc on Aug. 27 after conspiring to get the male resident to leave town to go to Santa Maria.

One suspect distracted a female at the front door of the Z Street home while two others jumped the rear fence to get inside the residence, police said.

While inside the home, they allegedly pointed a weapon at the female victim, who fled the residence while the suspects chased her and ran to a neighbor’s house where she called 9-1-1, police said.

Lompoc police responded to the residence, and spotted the suspects’ vehicle in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.

However, the suspects saw the officer and ran, escaping police.

Officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen and allegedly had items belonging to the victims at the Z Street residence.

Using a home video surveillance recording from the home invasion robbery, narcotics and gang detectives were able to identify the four suspects, all of whom are known to police.

Three of the four suspects were arrested within four days of the incident, but one eluded capture until this week, police said, when a parole officer saw Gary Patrick Greathouse leaving a residence in the 500 block of North T Street on Tuesday.

As Greathouse began to drive away in a stolen grey Honda, parole officers notified Lompoc police, who located the vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the Honda but Greathouse fled, and police chased him to the 400 block of North O Street where he slowed the vehicle and jumped out while it was still moving.

He was chased into a residence in the 400 block of North O Street, where he was found hiding in a closet and was taken into custody.

During a follow-up investigation at the apartment in the 500 block of North T Street, detectives found one-half pound of methamphetamine and just under an ounce of heroin.

Also arrested in connection with the home invasion robbery were Josh Steven Hofeld, Leonard Adrian Torrez, and Brandon Robert Morrison, who face assorted charges including robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Police did not release suspects' ages.

Police said the estimated street value for the seized narcotics is $22,800 for the methampheamine and $2,520 for the heroin.

Greathouse was arrested on suspicion of a more than a dozen charges, most of which are felonies.

A woman, Crystal Monique Manzaneres also was arrested at the North T Street address for narcotics-related charges, police said.

