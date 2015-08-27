Fourth Suspect Arrested In Lompoc Drive-By Shooting

Advice

A man suspected of firing a gun during a drive-by shooting in Lompoc earlier this month was arrested in Santa Maria early Thursday morning, Lompoc Police said.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department SWAT unit served a search warrant at 4 a.m. in the 1900 block of Via Carro, the residence of Josue Ponce, 19.

A Lompoc police investigation identified Ponce as the alleged shooter during the Aug. 3 incident where someone in a vehicle shot into an inhabited apartment building in the 300 block of East Airport Avenue.

Ponce has been arrested on suspicion of willful discharge in a negligent manner and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, police said.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in the incident.

After the 9:30 p.m. shooting Aug. 3, sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle as it left Lompoc, but the driver failed to pull over.

The pursuit continued until the vehicle came to a stop near Casmalia, where the occupants ran.

With the assistance of dogs from the police and sheriff’s departments, one suspect was located and arrested, police said.

The following morning, police found a second suspect at a Lompoc residence.

Residents in the apartment building were not injured in the shooting, police said.

