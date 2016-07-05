Frances Delois Hudson of Santa Maria, 1952-2016

Posted on July 5, 2016 | 12:49 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Frances “Lois” ​Delois Hudson of Santa Maria passed away July 2, 2016. She was born in Bogue Chitto, Miss., Dec. 15, 1952.

In 1974, she married Albert Hudson in Chicago. During that year, the couple moved to California and started their family.

Frances is survived by her husband of 41 years, Albert C. Hudson of Santa Maria; daughter, Tanya Hudson; and granddaughter, Marissa Rodriguez of Imperial, Calif.

She also leaves behind siblings Lennie Waters, Betty Anderson, Dorothy Jones, Mary Wade, Evelyn Parker, Beverly Givens and Larry Waters, all of Illinois; sister-in-law, Marva Hudson; niece, Koyommie Cordell of Ventura, Calif.; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Bertile Waters; brother Leon Waters Jr.; and sister Shirley Galvin.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, with a memorial celebration of Frances’ life following at 10 a.m. at Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ at 619 N. Railroad Ave. in Santa Maria.

Burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery will take place immediately after the memorial, followed by a reception, also at Victory Harvest Church.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.