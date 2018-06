Posted on July 2, 2015 | 12:30 p.m.

Frances G. Maher, 85, of Santa Barbara died June 18, 2015.

She was born March 31, 1930.

A funeral Mass will be held at Mount Carmel Church at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, followed by a reception in the church courtyard and a committal service at Calvary Cemetery at 1 p.m.

