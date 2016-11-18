Frances (McCaul) McCavitt Kelley of Santa Maria 1926-2016

Posted on November 18, 2016 | 8:42 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Frances (McCaul) McCavitt Kelley, 90, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away on Nov. 4, 2016. Fran was born in Trenton, Tennessee, on Aug. 1, 1926.

She attended Trenton area schools, where she made many lifelong friends, and graduated from Peabody High School in 1944. Her college years were spent at Carson-Newman University, where she graduated in 1948 with honors and a degree in biology.

Fran and her first husband Mac McCavitt moved to Santa Maria in 1956. There she lovingly raised her two children and enjoyed work for many years as a receptionist for Doctor Steller, a local optometrist, and later for Weight Watchers. After Mac passed away, Fran later married Bob Kelley.

Fran was a very energetic, outgoing and generous person. Her signature attributes were her southern charm and accent, a ready smile, and a cheerful outlook on life. She really enjoyed conversing with friends and being a great host, making sure that all who entered her house had way too much to eat.

She also enjoyed exercise and was physically fit throughout her life. A lifelong Christian, she believed in helping others at every opportunity, and did so in many ways.

Fran is survived by her brother Evans McCaul and family, of Trenton, Tennessee; son James (Margie) McCavitt of Loomis, CA, and his daughters Megan, Kelly and Casey; daughter Kathy Frappier of Hanford, CA, her daughter Heather of Santa Rosa, CA, and her children Amaya, Alexander and Adriana.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents James and Camilla Mai McCaul; and husbands Mac McCavitt and Bob Kelley.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at the Orcutt Presbyterian Church, 993 Patterson Road in Orcutt.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Coast Family Home Care, for their wonderful care and support this year.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Frances.

