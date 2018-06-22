Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:21 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 31, 2014 | 9:38 a.m.

Frances Mizuki of Santa Maria, 1926-2014

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Frances Mizuki, 88, of Santa Maria passed away on July 25, 2014.

She was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 1926, and raised in Guadalupe.

She was taken to the internment camp in Gila, Ariz., at a young age, and was fortunate enough to leave camp early and went to New York. She married Buzz in 1947.

Frances is survived by husband Buzz Mizuki, daughter Robin Mizuki, son Howard Mizuki, four brothers and three sisters.

By Frances’ wishes, there will be a private service with immediate family only.

