Posted on April 8, 2014 | 5:45 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Francis Harold Cassidy, 90, of Santa Barbara died April 6, 2014.

He was born Jan. 27, 1924.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 11 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.