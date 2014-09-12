Francis Lyons of Santa Maria, 1931-2014

Posted on September 12, 2014 | 7:10 a.m.

Francis Kaye Lyons of Santa Maria died Aug. 31, 2014.

Kaye was very proud of being born to his parents, William K. “Bill” and Hester Lyons, his birth on March 9, 1931, at Miss Fries Maternity hospital and raised in Bakersfield, Calif.

He attended Bakersfield schools, played with his friends and participated in Kern (Bakersfield) High School football. He was the lineman, and Frank Gifford hung onto the back of Kaye’s pads and pushed himself off, carrying the ball down field. He enjoyed all of the class reunions since graduation; Kaye had lots of great memories from childhood and loved sharing them.

Kaye joined the Air Force in October 1950, serving four years.

In December 1950, he married Belva Mos. They were happily married for 42 years until he lost her to cancer. Their children Sherri and husband Jim Bowles reside in Bakersfield, Janice Lyons and companion Gil Robbins reside in Bakersfield, and Francis K. Jr. “Yankee” resides in Port Townsend, Wash.

Kaye was a very proud, loving and forgiving father.

Besides his three children, Kaye is survived by his grandchildren Scott Nall and children Madelyn and Jackson, Julie (Seann) Cruse-Woessner and children Kaylee, Taylor, Seanne and Cruse, Jacob, Kevin Cruse, Kara (Myles) Marquez and children Ryan and Rhyder, Frank Lyons-Andreotti and Emma Lyons-Reynolds.

When Kaye married his second wife, Dottie, in 1994, he inherited her special family — Lucille and husband Michael Corson and their three children Bradley (and son Brandon) Brian and Kelsey, and Dottie’s nieces, Michelle Booth of England and Cyndi Chambers of Florida.

In 1954, Kaye joined his parents, William K. and Hester Lyons, in the insurance agency business, and he purchased the firm in 1956 from them. Kaye loved the business and was very proud when he was able to turn it over to his daughters, Sherri and Janice, in 2014.

Kaye had a wry sense of humor and understated wisdom. For many years he loved and played the game of golf, his memberships at Stockdale Country Club and Sundale Country Club, and for the past 20 years, Kaye was very active and loved the activity and members of the Santa Maria Country Club. Kaye was involved and active with the 20-30 Club and the South Rotary of Bakersfield, was a life member of the Bakersfield Elks Lodge No. 266 and an associate of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538. He was president for several years of the Tri-County Golf Association, president of the Portuguese Golf Association and enjoyed the fun and friends in that group.

Kaye was extremely proud of his association with the No. 460 Pipe Trade Plumbers Union in Bakersfield as their insurance representative. He was over 50 years associated with the Independent Insurance Agencies Association.

He was the most forgiving man and always stated, “What goes around comes around.”

Kaye always practiced and lived a selfless life. He was a kind and gentle man brimming with commitment, loyalty, dedication and enthusiasm for his friends and loved ones. During the past two years, even at times when he did not feel up to it, a call would come in and he would answer the phone, cheerful and happy to hear from whomever was on the other end.

Kaye wished for cremation, and his final wish to donate his organs has benefited several individuals with his tissue. Our celebration of Kaye’s beautiful life at the Santa Maria Country Club will be att 2:50 p.m. Sept. 18.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Santa Maria Valley Boys & Girls Club.

