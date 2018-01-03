Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Posted on January 3, 2018

Francisca ‘Pachita’ Gutiérrez Lomeli, 1925-2018

Francisca “Pachita” Gutiérrez Lomeli

Francisca "Pachita" Gutiérrez Lomeli died peacefully in her Santa Barbara home on Jan. 1, 2018' at the age of 92.

Francisca is survived by her children, Augustin Lomeli and Sylvia Lomeli, also of Santa Barbara; and her sister Soledad Reynoso of Tijuana, Mexico. 

Francisca was born on Oct. 2, 1925, in Jalostotilán, Jalisco, Mexico, to Juan Gutiérrez Peres and Jesus Lopez Vandyk.

She married Francisco Padilla Lomeli in Jalos in 1945. After living in Carpinteria and Point Conception, the couple purchased their longtime home in Santa Barbara.

After 40 years, the Lomelis retired to Mexico to return to the family and friends in the small town they were raised in. They returned to Santa Barbara in 2000, before Francisco passed away in 2002.

Francisca has three grandchildren, Austin, Gina and Bettina; and two great-grandchildren, Asher and Jax. Her family remember her generosity, kindness, selflessness and patience.

Francisca was a devout Catholic who cherished her faith. She dedicated her life to nurturing and nourishing her family.

A rosary prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 227 N Nopal St., Santa Barbara. The funeral mass is scheduled for noon on Friday, also at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with a reception to follow.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Francisca's life. The family would like to thank Irene León for her care and friendship.
 

 

