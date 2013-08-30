Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:12 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 30, 2013 | 8:50 a.m.

Francisco Calvillo of Santa Barbara, 1931-2013

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

It is with great sadness to announce that Francisco Calvillo, 82, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 21, 2013.

Francisco Calvillo and his wife, Ramona, were married 46 years.
He was born on June 30, 1931, to Amalia and Jose Calvillo in Mexico.

Francisco is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ramona, and children Jose, Francisco, Alberto, Maria, Aida, Leticia, Angelica and Perla. He leaves 26 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Public viewing will be held at from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive in Goleta, with a rosary service from 7 to 8 p,m. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Rafael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Special thanks to Buena Vista for the excellent care they provided.

 

