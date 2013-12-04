Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 10:11 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Francisco to Challenge Capps for Congressional Seat

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 4, 2013 | 6:37 p.m.

Dale Francisco

Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco confirmed this week that he will challenge Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara for the 24th District Congressional seat in 2014.

Francisco, a Republican who has served on the City Council since 2007, filed candidacy documents with the Federal Election Commission in early November, but hasn’t made a public announcement yet.

He said the job is tough because the district is pretty evenly split now between registered Republicans and Democrats, but that Capps has done a bad job representing the community.

Francisco called her a party-line voter and said, “I think people are getting tired of that.

He criticized President Barack Obama’s administration, using the health-care reform rollout as one example, and added that he’s “not enamored” of the Republican Party leadership either. He said he would work to represent the district, not one party’s agenda, if elected.

The 24th District includes all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and western Ventura County, including the city of Ventura. Prior to redistricting, the local district snaked along the coast and was heavily Democratic.

Capps has served as Congresswoman for the area since 1998, when she took over following the death of her husband, Walter Capps.

Francisco said he won’t underestimate the difficulty in challenging an incumbent, especially such a well-funded one. Capps had $816,000 in campaign cash on hand as of the Sept. 30 reporting date, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Francisco is joining several other challengers for June’s open primary race. The top two vote-getters, regardless of political party, will move forward to the November 2014 election.

Santa Maria bank manager Paul Coyne, a self-described fiscally conservative Democrat, joined the race at the beginning of the year.

Justin Fareed of Montecito, a Republican, filed papers just before Francisco, and has previously worked for GOP Congressman Ed Whitfield of Kentucky as a legislative aide.

Fareed, 25, is a recent graduate from UCLA.

Republican Chris Mitchum, a former actor who ran against Capps in 2012, is reportedly planning to enter the race as well.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 