Francisco Dominguez of Santa Barbara

Francisco Dominguez, 58, of Santa Barbara, died July 12, 2014, at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.
