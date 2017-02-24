Francisco M. Cabrera, 1948-2017

Posted on February 24, 2017 | 7:59 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Francisco M. Cabrera born July 30,1948, to Guadalupe and Rutilio Cabrera in Salinas, California, the first-born son for the Cabreras. He was raised in the communities of Chualar and Gonzales, California.

Francisco (Frankie to family and Frank to Gonzales High School friends) graduated from Gonzales Elementary in 1962 and Gonzales High School in 1966. He received many scholastic honors and was co-valdectorian of his senior class as well as president of the high school.

Besides his scholastic performance, he participated as a member of the JV and varsity football teams and varsity tennis team.

His father would say Francisco led the way for his brothers and sisters as they successfully performed scholastically and with athletic skill.

Francisco continued his education at Hartnell Junior College in Salinas, California, receiving his AA in 1968. He then moved on to California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. He graduated from Cal Poly in 1971 with a B.S. in mechanical engineering.

Due to his progressing multiple sclerosis, diagnosed in 1968, he chose the opportunity to begin the Extended Opportunity Program and Services

(EOPS) at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, in 1971. This was his dream. He loved his students and cherished this opportunity.

When walking became difficult and he was unable to visit the students at home, he felt he needed to move to another level and became a counselor at the college, obtaining his masters degree in guidance and counseling; he retired in 1974.

Francisco married his high school sweetheart Carolyn Hammond Nov. 6, 1971, and they were married for 45 years. She will miss him greatly but is so glad he is healed and well in Heaven.

Francisco has three brothers and four sisters, Alicia Sibaja (husband Virgilio, daughters Alicia Ann Sibaja (husband Antonio)), Teresa Corpus (husband Art), Felicia Andrews (husband Jim), Alma Sibaja, Lucia Sibaja, Yolanda Camarena, Virgilio Jr. Sibaja (wife Gina), Francisco Sibaja (wife Leticia), Jaime Sibaja, Ed Cabrera (wife Lorene, son Chris, daughter Jules), Vira Uldall (husband Carl, sons Jerod and Nicholas and daughter Sarah), Rutilia Baltazar (daughters Desiree and Sonia (husband Bobby)), Angel (Rick) Cabrera, Gilbert Cabrera, Esther Cabrera (daughter Alissa, sons David and Alex).

Also, cherished grand nieces and grand nephew, his Uncle Alfred and Aunt Dora Reyes and cousins.

Francisco passed from this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 17, 2017. He was preceded in death by his Mother Guadalupe and Father Rutilio and his mother-in-law Maxene Hammond and father-in-law Robert R. Hammond.

He will be missed greatly by his family but they are happy he is free from suffering and pain.

Carolyn would like to thank Linda Reyes and Darlene Olvera for their help in Francisco's care for many years. The family would like to thank all staff members who gave comfort and cared for Francisco at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Donations in Francisco's name may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Salvation Army, Joni and Friends, Francisco M. Cabrera Scholarship at Gonzales High School or charity of your choice.

Viewing is 3-7 p.m. March 2 at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary. Service will be at 11 a.m. March 3 at Faith Life Community Church, 726 W.

Tefft, Nipomo, Ca., with lunch to follow. Family only at cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.