Francisco “Pancho” J. Guzmán, 1957-2016

Posted on August 10, 2016 | 3:29 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Francisco “Pancho” J. Guzmán died Aug. 5, 2016. Born Sept. 17, 1957, he was 58 years old.

Pancho was a graduate of Santa Maria High School. He was a resident of Santa Maria until he moved up north to San Francisco at the age of 21. He resided in San Francisco for over 30 years.

He learned and enjoyed the art of making and decorating cakes, where he worked as an employee at Just Desserts.

Pancho is survived by his mother, Petra Guzmán, and nine siblings: Martha Barrios, Carmen Guzmán, Joe Guzmán, Rosa Arguijo, Lupe Churape, Luis Guzmán, María Aguilera, Richard Guzmán and David Guzmán. Five generations of nieces and nephews also survive him.

Pancho was preceded in death by his older siblings Raymond Guzmán, Leo Guzmán and María Luisa Guzmán, as well as his partner, Richard Salinas.

A memorial service was held in Pancho’s honor at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Aug. 6, 2016. He was cremated.

The Guzmán Family would like to thank Marian Regional Medical Center, Extended Care, and Hospice for their support and care of Pancho. They also thank all the friends and family members who made it to his viewing and Dudley Hoffman for all its care and services.

