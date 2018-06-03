Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 
Posted on November 5, 2013 | 11:55 p.m.

Francisco ‘Ponch’ Montero Jr. of Santa Barbara, 1973-2013

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Francisco Montero
Francisco “Ponch” Montero Jr.

Francisco “Ponch” Montero Jr., 39, of Santa Barbara passed away on Nov. 2, 2013, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his children, Karissa and Christian, parents Francisco and Delia, sisters Carolina (Rene) Mora, Mayra (Emmanuel) Guinto, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and his fiancé, Monica Magallon.

Ponch, you will always be in our hearts. We will miss you, and we know you are with God in a better place. We love you, and remember: 49ers are No. 1.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.

 

