Francisco Set to Join Williams and Schneider on S.B. Council

Dale Francisco edges out Brian Barnwell in the race for Santa Barbara City Council, according to preliminary results.

In an upset victory, political newcomer Dale Francisco beat incumbent Brian Barnwell in the eight-way race for Santa Barbara City Council Tuesday night, while the other two incumbents, Das Williams and Helene Schneider, also emerged triumphant.Santa Barbara voters also overwhelmingly rejected Measure A,which would have changed the cycle of the city election toeven-numbered years.

Francisco, a Republican who enjoyed solid financial support from slow-growth advocates, praised the hard work of his campaign helpers Tuesday night at Left At Albuquerque. And in a somewhat pointed way, he said he’s not interested in playing partisan politics in serving on what is technically a non-partisan body.