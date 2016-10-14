Frank Armond Llamas of Santa Maria, 1947-2016

Posted on October 14, 2016 | 5:11 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Frank Armond Llamas passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 11, 2016, at his residence, with his family by his side at the age of 69.

Frank Armond Llamas was born May 29, 1947, at Sisters Hospital in Santa Maria, Calif., to Segundo Ramelb and Mary Dominga (Rodriguez) Llamas. Frank was the fifth of seven siblings.

Frank grew up in Santa Maria, attending local numerous schools including EI Camino Junior High and graduating from Santa Maria High School.

In 1967, Frank was drafted into the United States Army; he reported to Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., where he completed his basic and advanced training. Upon graduation, he was awarded the military occupational specialty of cook. Frank received military orders to report to Vietnam.

Prior to going to Vietnam, he took two weeks leave and during that time he married Barbara Jean Cail the love of his life.

Frank reported to Vietnam where he was assigned as a cook in HHD 14Sth Combat Aviation Battalion United States Army Vietnam. He extended his tour in Vietnam by four months and received a honorable discharge attaining the rank of E-4 Specialist Fourth Class; at the time of discharge, he was a kitchen supervisor.

His medals included the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.

After returning to Santa Maria, Frank obtained a job at the United States Postal Service in Lompoc, which he retired from in 2003.

Frank took advantage of his retirement spending quality time with his grandchildren. He also kept busy with his yard work and liked to barbecue.

Frank will be missed by his dogs who he always found time to cook their meals.

Frank held a deep interest in woodworking; he designed and created numerous pieces of custom wood furniture, including frames, shelves, wall cabinets, and doll furniture for his daughters and granddaughters. Frank also engaged in multiple remodel projects and enjoyed his time he spent in his home workshop.

For all the furniture items and rooms he refurbished, Frank, with no prior training, drew up a detailed plan with specifications which a builder could use to duplicate the project.

Frank is survived by his wife Barbara Jean (Cail) Llamas; daughters Kari (Llamas) Lopez (Matthew) and Sally Jean (Llamas) Swinney (Matt). Granddaughters Marrissa Rene Lariba, Malorie Justine Morelos, Emalie Elisabeth Morelos, Savanah Lopez, Addyson Lopez; grandsons Matthew Dominic Lopez, Adam Isaac Swinney. Sisters Delores Ann (Llamas) Roybal, Mildred Marie(Llamas) Velasquez, Arlene Frances (Llamas) Vasquez, Stella Llamas; brothers James Ramelb Llamas and David Eugene Llamas.

He was preceded in death by his father Segundo Ramelb Llamas (1990), his mother Mary Dominga (Rodriguez) Llamas (2002) and a nephew Paul James Mauger (1989).

Frank was a kind and generous person, and was a role model as a son, brother, uncle, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and his memories will never be forgotten by the family.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the chapel of the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary with Deacon Robert Maciel Sr. of St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church in Santa Maria officiating. Inurnment will be private.

