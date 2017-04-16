Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:52 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Frank Hotchkiss: Santa Barbara at a Crossroads with Hostile Vagrants

By Frank Hotchkiss | updated logo | April 16, 2017 | 12:01 a.m.

At the Santa Barbara City Council meeting last Tuesday, police Capt. Alex Altavilla said transients on State Street could — and often did — ignore admonitions from the police to stop hassling passers-by.

Frank Hotchkiss Click to view larger
Frank Hotchkiss

“There’s not a lot we can do ...,” he said. “We can request that they move along, and they say, ‘No, we’re not going to.’”

Chief Lori Luhnow added, “I’m not going to promote a culture of bullying ...”

At that point it occurred to me that we must be living in the Land of Oz, where police don’t “bully” thugs and transients. Instead, thugs and transients bully the police.

What’s wrong with this picture? It’s truly a world upside down.

I and a few of my colleagues have long sought to clean up State Street and other locations, including our parks, waterfront and lower Milpas Street, from anyone threatening others or behaving uncivilly. Anything that would make you reluctant to go anywhere in the city, because of foul language or erratic or dangerous behavior, is wrong.

In the last few years, we have added uniformed people to deal with this, but the problem persists. Now we must do more.

I am considering running for mayor this fall. If successful, one of my strongest efforts will be to stiffen enforcement of existing laws and increase police presence in those areas now burdened with hostile vagrants and transients.

An important part of this effort will be the attitude we encourage among our peace officers: to follow the law strictly and enforce it vigorously when it comes to transient visitors who take advantage of our generosity and hospitality to the detriment of residents.

In other words, ticket or arrest vagrants acting illegally, over and over again if necessary. Ensure their dogs, if they have any, are properly licensed, and if not, take them to the pound. Warn them that loud and offensive language disturbs the peace, and they can’t do that in Santa Barbara.

Our city belongs to the people who live here, and not to those passing through who flout our customs with uncivil behavior. Our police need your encouragement to have a stiffer backbone and accomplish the task.

As a city councilman, I would like to hear what you think: Am I on the right track — or not?

Please email me at [email protected], or click here to vote online.

In advance, thank you for your advice.

Frank Hotchkiss is a Santa Barbara city councilman. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 