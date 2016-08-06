Frank L. Canales of Guadalupe, 1931-2016

Posted on August 6, 2016 | 1:53 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Frank Lopez Canales, age 85, of Guadalupe, Calif., passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2016.

He was born July 18, 1931, in Guadalupe to Donaciano and Secundina Canales. He attended elementary school in Guadalupe and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1949.

After high school, Frank briefly worked in a local packing shed before enlisting in the U.S. Navy at the outbreak of the Korean War.

He served four years as a gunner’s mate on the USS Fulton, a submarine tender. When he returned from the Navy, Frank briefly attended Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo then was hired as a trench digger for Southern California Gas Company, where he worked for 35 years, retiring as a field planner in 1993.

On June 19, 1955, Frank married the love of his life, Jessie Zepeda, and together they raised three children in Guadalupe.

Frank was an active member of his church and community of Guadalupe. As a young boy, he served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and later in life would serve as usher, lector and committee member.

He served on the PTA board for Guadalupe School District in the 1970s and in retirement served as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society and on the Guadalupe Cemetery board.

Frank loved camping, photography and movies, and he was a dedicated Dodgers fan. He also loved being with his grandsons, Stephen and Chris, who brought joy to his life.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Donaciano and Secundina Canales; brothers, Joe and Severo Canales; sisters, Lucy Lemus, Esther Noriega, Jessie Grijalva and Antonia Camacho; and his beloved wife, Jessie, who passed in 1987.

Frank is survived by his sons, Robert Canales (Laurie Davis) of Magalia, Calif., and Michael Canales (Caroline) of Santa Maria; daughter, Cynthia Real (David) of Gilbert, Ariz.; and grandsons, Stephen and Christopher Real, also of Gilbert, Ariz.

A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by burial at the Guadalupe Cemetery. A reception will immediately follow at the Guadalupe Veteran’s Hall.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the nurses and staff of Dignity Health Hospice and the parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s memory can be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church or Dignity Health Hospice.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.