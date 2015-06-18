Frank Luis Pacheco Jr. of Solvang, 1941-2015

Posted on June 18, 2015 | 3:32 p.m.

Source: Shannon Foster

Frank Luis Pacheco Jr., 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones and friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. The cause was complications from surgery along with chronic renal failure.

Pacheco was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Taft, Calif. He is a lifelong resident of the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

Frank spent many years employed as a truck driver and a farmer. He will forever be remembered as a man who helped others and had a way of simplifying things. He may have been a man of few words, but when he spoke those words mattered.

Frank was a caring husband, proud father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Norma Pacheco; his two sons, Trevor Pacheco and Frank Pacheco III; his two daughters, Rebecca Pacheco and Kathryn Frazier; his brothers, George and William Pacheco; and his five grandchildren, Chance, Shawn, Trevor, Blake and Shelby.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the GoFundMe account by clicking here.