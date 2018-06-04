Frank N. Lammer of Santa Barbara, 1924-2013

Posted on November 3, 2013 | 8:44 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Frank Neiland Lammer passed away peacefully on October 22, 2013, with his four children by his side. He left this world of his own accord to join his wife Frances, along with many family and friends who left this world before him.

Frank was born in Saticoy, California, on November 21,1924, to Ada and Neiland Lammer. Frank grew up on Dos Pueblo Ranch, and at the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Navy along with his brothers and served during World War II. After he returned home from the military, Frank met and married Frances Gradias, with whom they had their four children.

Frank led an active life as a husband, father, friend and mentor to many people in Santa Barbara. Among Frank's many joys was barbecuing for family and friends. He cooked for more than 20 years for the Rancheros Vistadores. He was best known for his tri-tip barbecue and zucchini bread.

He leaves behind his children, Frank Jr., David, Michelle (Ken) and Mark (Kathy). Frank was also a loving Grandfather/"Papa" to Shannon, Erin, Frances, Kristen, Erik and Karl. Frank is also survived by his sister, Ana Dearing (Ed). He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Frank.

Frank resided at Laguna Cottages for 16 years.

Donations in Frank's memory can be sent to Laguna Cottages for Seniors, 803 Laguna St., Santa Barbara 93101. Click here to make an online donation.

A Rosary was held October 26, 2013, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Barbara.