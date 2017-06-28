Frank Ochoa: Why We Celebrate ‘Old Spanish Days’ in Santa Barbara

A recent Noozhawk opinion writer suggested that it is past the time for an end to Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara. The article has drawn a response and a counter response.

The article is premised on the Spanish colonial history of conquerors who subjugated native populations to servitude and slave-like conditions. They destroyed peace loving indigenous cultures and forced those populations into religious conversion in an alien belief structure.

Is there a means to change, diminish, justify, or rationalize those colonially caused disastrous consequences for our Native populations? Such as abandoning the “Old Spanish Days” celebration in Santa Barbara?

There is not. And the larger picture must be considered.

The writer states that “(d)uring the 1500s, Hernan Cortes, by order of the king of Spain, invaded and conquered the Aztec civilization, stealing its wealth and forcing many Aztecs to convert to Catholicism.”

The writer then ventures on to state, “In 1898, America fought Spain in the Spanish-American War to secure independence for Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines, and won.”

And then continues, “Later (actually two centuries earlier) in the 1700s, further Spanish misadventures, now with Gaspar de Portola, brought him and his gang along our coast. Committing the same atrocities the Spaniards had done to the Aztecs.”

This limited, ethnocentric depiction of history creates the platform for the writer to ask her repetitive question, “So why do we celebrate Old Spanish Days?”

These characterizations contain statements which are flat out wrong or merely scratch the surface of an infinitely detailed, deep historical panorama. Also, the writer uses verbiage (his gang) to characterize the Spanish with a term which casts a wide net of aspersion for today’s reader.

The picture of a Hispanic “gang”, who through “misadventures” commits “atrocities” in a land which is foreign to them, seeps through.

A wider historical perspective shows that each conquering colonial power through the course of history has had its good side, and its bad side. Its positive attributes for those benefited moving forward, and its negative impacts on those who remain with diminished status, or who may be nearly, or are completely, destroyed in that process.

From our present day platform, it is irresponsible to ignore either, as we chart a future for ourselves, our children, and for future generations.

The reality is that the descendants of those early Spanish trailblazers and their progeny had much more in common with the Native population which preceded them than they did with the Anglo American wave which succeeded them.

The Spanish enslaved and interbred, creating Mestizo populations. The European American colonists resorted to genocide. And Americans used the same dehumanizing racially xenophobic stereotypes to justify their territorial conquest of Mexicans as they had with Native Americans in the so-called Indian Wars. (Latinos and American Law, Cases and Materials, American Casebook Series, Thomson West Publishers, by Delgado, Perea and Stefancic, Chapter 1, Pages 8-48)

The 1898 Spanish-American War was not a war “to secure independence for Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines.” It was a war of colonial transfer.

The United States coveted Puerto Rico and the other Spanish colonies for a number of reasons related to national self-interest. The ideology of Manifest Destiny continued to fuel United States expansion.

Puerto Rico was also seen as important for military reasons as well as for business reasons related to the creation of new markets. (Latinos and the Law, at page 48)

Spanish explorers had initially visited in the Santa Barbara area as early as 1542. Land expeditions passed through in 1769. The first permanent military garrison was established in Santa Barbara in 1782. Those soldiers came north from Baja California to create colonial outposts and trading routes. They felt impelled to do so before competitors from the newly formed United States, to the east, and Russia, to the west, were able to obtain fortification footholds. (See Gateway to California, (2003) by Harry W. Crosby)

Would Native populations have benefited if the other colonial contenders had arrived here first? Probably not. But we'll never know since that history is immutable.

Pablo Antonio Cota, a member of the first Santa Barbara garrison, has many descendants living throughout Santa Barbara County. He traveled from Santa Barbara to Lompoc in 1788 with laborers and soldiers to construct the stockade and rooms necessary for the establishment of La Purisima Mission. He charted the roads, which were precursors of U.S. 101, and constructed the mission. He was under orders “to treat the Indians of the area well” and to not visit their villages unless ordered to do so. (La Purisima Concepcion: The Enduring History of a California Mission, by Michael R. Hardwick, p. 35)

Cota's story, and similar excursions by his companions throughout California created the first European economic, social, cultural and educational inroads in this region. And he, and his band of some 20 or so “Soldados de Cuera” (Leather Coated Soldiers), who were the first European residents of Santa Barbara, have descendants in the local area numbering in the thousands.

I doubt they will respond to some suggestion that they abandon celebration of Old Spanish Days. (Yes, I have an inside track on this one. My wife is a 9th generation Santa Barbaran, a Cota, and so, one of that teeming herd! That makes our kids 10th generation.)

The names of geographic landmarks demonstrate the expansive influence of our Spanish history in the American Southwest. The California Missions, in particular, are studied in grade schools as foundational elements of our collective historical development.

Many cities in the region were named in the Spanish and Mexican eras. We constantly study with concern the “San Andreas” fault. Many of the streets in Santa Barbara carry the names of those original “Soldados de Cuera.”

And some of our street names have Chumash origins: Anapamu, Anacapa, and Valerio.

The Spanish presence in our historical roots is ubiquitous, undeniable and unchangeable. It helped shape our region's geographical landscape, its demographics, its cultural milieu, its social fabric, and its political life.

And, it should be celebrated. Just as any of the other varied strains of our deep and rich multifaceted history should be studied, understood, incorporated into our societal foundation, and subject to celebration.

Focusing on the negative aspects of any portion of our collective historical framework — to the point of becoming dismissive, or historically deconstructive — is not just unproductive, it's dangerous.

Grupo Folklorico de West L A, with its Aztec inspired feathered serpentine dances, are staples of the celebration of dance at Courthouse and Mission events. Fiesta events are often a celebration of historical occurrences and cultural demonstrations from the Spanish era, the Rancho period, the Mexican decades, pre-European Native American focused events (including Chumash), and the post American war era (with all of its European elements).

Those time periods overlap and build upon each other. Why not celebrate them all, despite the negative elements that each carries with it?

Returning to the prior opinion writer’s piece, she asks, “If those from Mexico declared independence from Spain, why do they celebrate Old Spanish Days?”

The answer is simple: Because it is part of their history. Just as it is part of the history of all Santa Barbarans.

Visit the Presidio and talk to the people in the bookstore. Pass by the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and view the exhibits. Consult the spirit of Pearl Chase.

Go visit the national historic monument which is our county courthouse and be transported to an ancient Moorish Spanish Castle. It is often touted as the most beautiful courthouse in the world.

Drive around and read Santa Barbara's street names: Carrillo, Castillo, Arrellaga, Cota, De La Guerra, Laguna, De La Vina, Canon Perdido, Milpas, and yes, Indio Muerto.

Go shopping at El Paseo. Go to the Queen of the Missions. All seem to cry out for celebration of our collective Spanish heritage. This is who we are.

Frank J. Ochoa is an attorney who is “Of Counsel” with the Santa Barbara firm of Sanger Swysen & Dunkle. He represents clients in civil and criminal cases, but focuses on alternative dispute resolution, namely arbitration and mediation of disputes. He was a judge of the Santa Barbara Superior Court from 1983 to 2015. He has degrees in English and history from UC Santa Barbara. He is an adjunct faculty member at UCSB, teaching “Latina/os and American Law” in the Chicana/o Studies Department and the Political Science Department.