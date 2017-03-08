Frank William Comaduran Sr., 1931-2017

Frank William Comaduran Sr. ,age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 2, 2017.

Frank was born in Glendale, Arizona, with his identical twin Albert on June 25, 1931.

As young children, they moved with their parents to Santa Maria, Ca. and attended St. Mary’s Catholic school, Santa Maria High and Allan Hancock College.

Frank and Albert enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 29, 1950. They remained together during their hitch in the Korean War.

Frank retired from the U.S. Postal Services in Lompoc for 30 years. He was active with the American Legion Post 211 (Lompoc) and Catholic Charities (Santa Maria).

Frank was preceded in death by his twin Albert Comaduran, wife Joyce Comaduran, parents Antonio and Jessie Comaduran, and his younger brother Antonio (Nani) Comaduran Jr.

Frank is survived by his children Frank Comaduran Jr., Cynthia Lynn Limon (Larry) and Jilana Lynn Koonrad (Steve); and grandchildren Tatiana Limon, Brad Comaduran, Kaylea, Kristin and Kara Koonrad.

He is also survived by sisters Josephine Chaney and Sylvia Tibbett, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Louis De Montfort Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave., Santa Maria, with burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.