Baseball

Frankie Gamberdella’s 2-Run Double Secures Victory for Santa Barbara

Dons celebrate win over Buena in baseball
Catcher Anthony Firestone celebrates with relief pitcher Jackson Hamilton after Santa Barbara’s 3-1 win over Buena. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 14, 2018 | 7:59 a.m.

Frankie Gamberdella crushed a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning to help Santa Barbara High beat Buena 3-1 to complete a sweep of the Bulldogs in Channel League baseball on Friday at Eddie Mathews Field.

The win keeps the Dons in first place in league at 4-0.

Derek True gave up one unearned run in five solid innings of pitching for the Dons. Jackson Hamilton finished out the game, striking out three to earn the save.

Santa Barbara scored in the first inning on a Nick Dallow double that brought in Anthony Firestone.

In the fourth, Bryce Warrecker was hit by a Cade Morrison pitch and Dallow drew a walk. Morrison got the next two batters before Gamberdella belted a drive into deep right center field to drive in the runs.

The Dons (9-6 overall) are back home on Tuesday against San Marcos.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

