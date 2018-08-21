Frankland’s Crab & Co Becoming Chaplin’s Martini Bar

The space at Montecito Inn currently occupied by Frankland’s Crab & Co is undergoing modifications that will turn the room into Chaplin’s Martini Bar.

The new concept will offer guests staying at the hotel, as well as residents and local visitors, a sleek lounge serving cocktails that were popular in the roaring twenties when the upscale getaway was originally built.

A variety of tables will be available nightly with servers taking orders, along with an open bar design allowing patrons to watch the master of ceremonies shaking, stirring and blending their evening concoctions — the highlight being the perfect martini.

A carefully selected assortment of oysters, fine cheeses and charcuterie will be offered as well.

Chaplin’s Martini Bar will be open nightly, 4 p.m.-midnight starting in September.

“Ever since taking over the culinary program at Montecito Inn, I knew that I would need to provide hotel guests with meals throughout the day and have tried to introduce concepts that would best serve the community,” said Chef Phillip Frankland Lee owner/executive, with regards to the switchover.

“In doing so, our original plan was to use the kitchen at The Monarch to prepare daily brunch, but the community has embraced The Monarch wholeheartedly and we just don’t have enough space to prepare brunch dishes, while also preparing for dinner service,” he said.

“Therefore, we will utilize the former Frankland’s Crab & Co kitchen to help facilitate all that we need to accomplish,” Lee said.

He and his team plan to begin their daily brunch service later this fall and The Monarch will start offering dinner service, 5-10 p.m. seven nights a week starting Sept. 1.

Over the next few months, Scratch Restaurants will look for a space in downtown Santa Barbara to open Frankland’s Crab & Co.

“Margarita and I are overwhelmed at how the community has embraced us, and we will be taking all of the suggestions regarding Frankland’s Crab & Co that we have received and implementing them upon opening the next location,” Lee said.

“We are incredibly excited to be here for many years to come,” he said.

— Edward Allen for Chaplin’s Martini Bar.