Franklin Elementary 3rd Graders End School Year on Economic High

Helping Franklin School third graders bank on their future are Tim Tremblay, owner of Tremblay Financial Services; Laurie Leighty, executive vice president at American Riviera Bank; and teacher Leon Lewandowski. Third graders Manuel Bautista, Itzel Leon, Natali Nava, Milton Plascencia and Alessandra Alcocer were selected by their peers to win awards for their newly learned financial saavy. Click to view larger
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for American Riviera Bank | June 23, 2016 | 1:20 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School third graders selected classmates Manuel Bautista, Itzel Leon, Natali Nava, Milton Plascencia and Alessandra Alcocer as star students in the “economy” portion of the academic year’s curriculum.

The five students were chosen for demonstrating their understanding of the principles of economics and including others in their economic activities, according to classroom teacher Leon Lewandowski.

Utilizing micro and macro points of view, the economics course focused on how financial factors affect individual third graders as well as the class as a whole. Pretend dollars were used during the classroom study.

On the last day of school, two local financial professionals helped the students celebrate the end of their studies with awards.

Laurie Leighty, executive vice president at American Riviera Bank, and Tim Tremblay, owner of Tremblay Financial Services, sponsored prizes for the five star students, who each received a check.

Tremblay Financial sponsored three of the monetary gifts, and American Riviera Bank sponsored two. 

While the students had used pretend dollars to purchase classroom items throughout their studies, the checks the students received were for real dollars in hopes that they can now put some of their knowledge to work, noted Leighty.

All five students said they would save their money for the future.

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing American Riviera Bank.

 
