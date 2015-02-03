Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 7:15 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Franklin Elementary School Cuts the Ribbon on Newly Revamped Auditorium

Principal Casie Killgore wants the multipurpose space, with a full-size basketball court and new stage lighting, to be enjoyed by the whole community

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | February 3, 2015

The new floor of the Franklin Elementary School auditorium is so pristine that it’s tempting to take your shoes off before heading inside.

The K-6 school acts as a community center for the Eastside neighborhood, and the revamped cafeteria/auditorium features a full-size basketball court, scoreboards and an upgraded stage.

Principal Casie Killgore wants the space to be enjoyed by everyone, not just people associated by the school. It’s been closed for construction since last summer, and now it’s packed again with school lunches, basketball games, choir practice, karate classes and Zumba dance fitness classes.

“Every day is a big event,” Killgore said.

With the new stage lighting and curtain, she’s thinking about a youth theater program that could bring in community members who aren’t associated with the school.

A new multipurpose space was on her bucket list and she’s excited to see it finished — but has plenty more projects in the works.

“The problem with my bucket list is it never ends,” Killgore said.

Franklin’s $2 million project was funded by the voter-approved Measure R, which let the Santa Barbara Unified School District sell $35 million in bonds to pay for capital projects at elementary schools. In an update to the Board of Education last week, facilities director David Hetyonk said he is expecting about $531,000 left over after the prioritized project list is finished.

New libraries for Adams Elementary and Washington Elementary schools are taking up about a third of all the Measure R bond money and are about half finished with construction, Hetyonk said.

Franklin
Franklin Eagles basketball players test out the new hoops in the school's revamped auditorium. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Measure Q has provided $86 million in funding between the voter-approved bonds, state money and donations so far and the district expects to have about $5 million available for projects after all the planned ones are completed. That number could change as costs evolve for big projects like the Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School, Hetyonk said.

There have been districtwide projects with the money, too, including telephone installations that can do mass notifications, wireless access for all school sites and lock and key upgrades.

The new system lets teachers and school staff lock doors from the inside in case of emergency, instead of having to lock them from the outside.

The board thanked project management firm Telacu, contractors, district staff and inspectors, and voters for approving the bonds.

“I feel like I’ve seen so much learning going on after sort of watching what happened with our earlier bond measures, particularly Measures I and V,” board member Kate Parker said.

“Essentially it wasn’t any bad intentions on the part of the district but we overpromised to voters and there are so many projects out there that need doing. And in this case, I really feel like we limited it before it went out and we have followed through – we don’t have these huge things that we said we would do and didn’t do.”

The district also received independent audits of the bond spending for last year.

“To get two clean audits with no findings and no recommendations I think is just fantastic, so thank you all that are involved in that,” board president Ed Heron said at last week’s board meeting.

