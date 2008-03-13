Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Franklin School Kids in the Kitchen

Event at the Eastside Library has kids making healthy choices.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 13, 2008 | 6:13 p.m.

{mosimage}

Combining fun, literacy and health awareness, the Junior League of Santa Barbara had kids making food, eating well, and making nutritious choices last Thursday at the League’s second “Kids in the Kitchen” event, held at the Eastside Library.

“It was great because we were able to teach literacy, which is our main goal, and reach out to kids who were more lower-income, to teach them about making good food choices,” said Dianne Duva, president of the volunteer group. According to recent statistics, there is a correlation between lower-income families and childhood obesity. Families with less money tend to eat more fast food because it’s less expensive, but the choices most fast food restaurants offer tend to be less nutritious and more fattening. Santa Barbara’s large Latino population, with its genetic predisposition towards diabetes, combined with culturally influenced dietary choices, also makes it more necessary for our younger population to be aware of how and what to eat before obesity complicates their lives. Approximately 25 percent of children in the United States are overweight or obese, and the statistic is rising.


“It’s been an epidemic for years,” Duva said.

The 150 participants, from Franklin Elementary School, participated in various activities, said Duva. Different stations taught the youngsters the value of good nutrition, and ways to choose the healthiest combinations of food. Storytime was vegetable-themed.

{mosimage}

The hands-on activities had kids using arts and crafts to put together a well-balanced “meal.” Another station had them making (and eating) their own turkey wraps. Juice chain Blenders in the Grass contributed 3-ounce smoothies for the kids to sip on while they were given information they could use to make healthy choices in the future.

Was it a success?

“One of the kids came up and said, ‘This is the best day of my life,’” said Duva. “It doesn’t get much better than that.”

For information on the Junior Leagues’ “Kids in the Kitchen” program, check out their website, where you can find recipes kids can make, and other resources to teach children how to avoid obesity and live healthy lives.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 