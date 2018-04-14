Fratelli – A Men’s Chorus Presents Spring Concert: We Are One!

Fratelli, A Men's Chorus – Santa Barbara’s chorus of gay men and their allies – will present its Spring Concert, We Are One!, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 14, at the First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Fratelli’s mission is to create musical experiences that inspire compassion, community, pride and activism.

The theme of this concert, under the direction of Zack Thomas Wilde, will be the need for the nation and world to come together in harmony, particularly important in this current divisive political climate.

Fratelli presents a variety of musical styles, all sung with humor and heart to inspire a sense of well-being and harmony. Singers will showcase an eclectic repertoire with a theatrical flair that typically generates resounding responses from its audiences.

Members of the group include parents, professionals and students. The concert will feature locally raised operatic tenor Eduardo Villa.

“Over the past 28 months, we’ve grown steadily,” said Wilde, founder of Fratelli, who grew up in Santa Barbara and went on to a successful career in Europe, New York and San Francisco as a singer, dancer, actor and director.

“In addition to our Holiday and Spring Concerts, we've sung at the Vigil for the Montecito Mudslide Victims at the Sunken Garden; for the United Nations Association of Santa Barbara’s September 11 Commemorative Concert; a benefit for Visiting Nurses & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara; the Pacific Pride Festival; the Jewish Film Festival; the UCSB Pride Celebration; and at Pacific Pride Foundation's Sunset at the Canary rooftop fundraiser,” Wilde said.

Tickets for the May 14 concert can be purchased on the Fratelli website, and will be available at the door from 6:45 p.m.

Suggested general admission is $20; tickets for children and college students with ID are $12. Cash only. Doors will open by 7:10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fratelliamenschorus.org.

— Chris Davis for Fratelli, A Men's Chorus.