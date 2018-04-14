Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

Fratelli – A Men’s Chorus Presents Spring Concert: We Are One!

Fratelli, A Men’s Chorus to perform at First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Fratelli, A Men’s Chorus to perform at First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara. (Courtesy photo)
By Chris Davis for Fratelli, A Men's Chorus | April 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Fratelli, A Men's Chorus – Santa Barbara’s chorus of gay men and their allies – will present its Spring Concert, We Are One!, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 14, at the First United Methodist Church, 305 East Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Fratelli’s mission is to create musical experiences that inspire compassion, community, pride and activism.

The theme of this concert, under the direction of Zack Thomas Wilde, will be the need for the nation and world to come together in harmony, particularly important in this current divisive political climate.

Fratelli presents a variety of musical styles, all sung with humor and heart to inspire a sense of well-being and harmony. Singers will showcase an eclectic repertoire with a theatrical flair that typically generates resounding responses from its audiences.

Members of the group include parents, professionals and students. The concert will feature locally raised operatic tenor Eduardo Villa.

“Over the past 28 months, we’ve grown steadily,” said Wilde, founder of Fratelli, who grew up in Santa Barbara and went on to a successful career in Europe, New York and San Francisco as a singer, dancer, actor and director.

“In addition to our Holiday and Spring Concerts, we've sung at the Vigil for the Montecito Mudslide Victims at the Sunken Garden; for the United Nations Association of Santa Barbara’s September 11 Commemorative Concert; a benefit for Visiting Nurses & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara; the Pacific Pride Festival; the Jewish Film Festival; the UCSB Pride Celebration; and at Pacific Pride Foundation's Sunset at the Canary rooftop fundraiser,” Wilde said.

Tickets for the May 14 concert can be purchased on the Fratelli website, and will be available at the door from 6:45 p.m.

Suggested general admission is $20; tickets for children and college students with ID are $12. Cash only. Doors will open by 7:10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fratelliamenschorus.org.

— Chris Davis for Fratelli, A Men's Chorus.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 